Yehuda Lukacs column: The Ukraine crisis and Ibn Khaldun’s 'asabiyyah'

Ibn Khaldun, a 14th-century Arab historian and philosopher, developed in his seminal book — Muqaddimah (Introduction) — a paradigm that explains the rise and fall of empires. He postulated that empires, just like humans, have a limited lifespan; they rise and fall within a limited time frame. No empire can last forever as the predominant world hegemonic power.

Khaldun further argued that the most important element sustaining any social organism from a clan to an empire is “asabiyyah” — social cohesion, a bond based on shared values and vision that keeps the group together. Once asabiyyah begins to break down, a process starts in which the organism loses its dominant position.

America’s asabiyyah emerged in the post-World War II period. The American dream became a model — both as a fantasy as well as a reality — of envy around the globe. Prosperity, freedom and opposition to communism all catapulted the American empire to greatness. Indeed, the 20th century was the American century.

Today, American asabiyyah is waning. Prosperity has declined, politicians are viewed with disdain and the Cold War’s anti-communist solidarity is over. The country’s internal divisions and lack of cohesion are more visible today than ever before thanks to the media. Political, cultural, deep social cleavages and stark economic inequality now characterize the United States.

According to a recent Axios-Momentive poll, more than 40% of Americans believe President Joe Biden is illegitimate. In another poll conducted by NPR/Ipsos, 64% of Americans believe “American democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing.”

Author Stephen Marche, for example, predicts in his new book “The Next Civil War” that internecine violence is inevitable. A recent survey carried out by the University of Virginia Center for Politics found that about 50% of Republican voters and 40% of Democratic voters agreed the U.S. should be divided into two countries: red and blue.

What’s more, Biden is perceived as too old, indecisive and unfit to lead the nation at this moment of a grave crisis, both at home and abroad. Ironically, motivated by their hatred toward Biden, ultra-conservatives now support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s right to control Ukraine.

Observing America’s domestic turmoil from afar, Putin and China’s leaders see that the old empire is declining and a new global leadership vacuum is emerging, as predicted seven centuries ago by Khaldun. In the 19th century, it was the Ottoman Empire that was characterized as the “sick man of Europe.” Today the United States is perceived as the “sick man of the 21st century.”

A house divided against itself is exactly the image that China and Russia believe signals the beginning of the end of America’s tenure as the most prominent global power.

This is the moment that Putin — a shrewd and ruthless dictator — has been waiting for. He knows very well that America and its Western allies are likely to bark very loudly but will not dare to bite.

Whether Russia launches a war or not, the United States and the NATO alliance are unable to deter Russia or deliver a resolution of the crisis short of a complete capitulation. Placing a squadron of F-16s in Romania or sending a few thousand troops to the Baltics and Poland are symbolic gestures at best. The threat of severe sanctions against Russia does not seem to be effective. This crisis is bound to be America’s humiliation.

Putin is a farsighted leader. He intends to align Russia’s national interests of securing a Greater Russia with the upcoming global power. Despite their past differences, both countries are determined to unseat the U.S. from its global premiership role, and this forms the basis of the current Russo-Chinese de-facto alliance. Moreover, a close relationship with China will enable Russia, despite its weak economy, to tolerate the painful economic sanctions threatened by the U.S. in case of an invasion.

NATO’s cold war asabiyyah or solidarity is a relic of the past. Germany, a key member of the alliance, has been reluctant to stand up to Russia during this crisis. While the United Kingdom has been supplying Ukraine with significant military hardware, Germany sent a few thousand helmets and blocked Estonia from shipping German-made Howitzers to Kyiv. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital, reacted to the German offer of helmets: “What’s next, pillows?”

Berlin’s hesitancy to stand up to Moscow is rooted in history as well as economic pragmatism. The legacy of WWII with the memory of close to 800,000 German soldiers who died in the war against the Soviet Union still resonates today. Moreover, the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2, an $11 billion energy pipeline to Germany, underlies new Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s soft approach toward Putin.

Hungary represents another crack in the NATO alliance. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Putin, recently signed a 15-year agreement to obtain cheap Russian natural gas. Orban’s refusal to condemn Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders is not just a function of pragmatic economics and political electioneering. It also represents an ideological affinity with authoritarian, illiberal leaders like him, such as Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

In many ways, Putin is acting as China’s subcontractor in this crisis. Both countries share the same goal: Bring the United States and Europe to their knees, and begin to transform the 21st century as China’s century. In return, he expects China to respect Russia’s spheres of influence in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, which naturally includes Ukraine.

Although authoritarian, while several ethnic groups inside China are crushed by the regime with brute force, China’s asabiyyah nonetheless is flourishing. Its social cohesion, sense of grandeur and thirst for global domination are undeniably visible. Above all, the Chinese have patience knowing their moment in the sun is arriving soon.

It is plausible the current crisis might end should Ukraine withdraw its intention to join NATO. However, by challenging the United States, Putin is not only laying the groundwork for the revival of Greater Russia, but also for China to emerge as the undisputed superpower. Indeed, the People’s Republic of China — the global power in waiting, currently enjoying asabiyyah — is bound to be the real winner in this great game of nations, without firing even a single bullet.