Your 2 Cents

Can you imagine what the workforce would be like if all of the spam operators were to get real jobs?

Gordon Nelson,

Lancaster

***

The laws of finance and economics are as true as the laws of physics. Long-term violations will result in financial and economic disasters. Out-of-control spending and flooding the market with cash eventually will destroy our economy through runaway inflation and currency collapse. Inflation is the result of too many dollars chasing too few goods. We are there.

Robert Cariello,

Midlothian

***

A recent ride on the GRTC Pulse to the VCU Medical Center was a wonderful experience: No need to pump gas, or find a parking place. We breezed pass cars queued up at red lights that were polluting the ozone; the two-block walk was no problem. Public transportation is the way to go. I highly recommend it for adventurous seniors.

Ernest Irby,

Henrico

***