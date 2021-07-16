Your 2 Cents

Can you imagine what the workforce would be like if all of the spam operators were to get real jobs?
Gordon Nelson,
Lancaster
***
The laws of finance and economics are as true as the laws of physics. Long-term violations will result in financial and economic disasters. Out-of-control spending and flooding the market with cash eventually will destroy our economy through runaway inflation and currency collapse. Inflation is the result of too many dollars chasing too few goods. We are there.
Robert Cariello,
Midlothian
***
A recent ride on the GRTC Pulse to the VCU Medical Center was a wonderful experience: No need to pump gas, or find a parking place. We breezed pass cars queued up at red lights that were polluting the ozone; the two-block walk was no problem. Public transportation is the way to go. I highly recommend it for adventurous seniors.
Ernest Irby,
Henrico
***
Have the city of Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield secretly defunded their police departments? A day doesn’t pass that one cannot witness dozens of drivers using their hand-held cellphones headed in both directions between the Willey Bridge and Interstate 95, many of whom are driving recklessly and exceeding the speed limit by at least 15 mph to 20 mph. The other day I would have sworn I was on the track at Richmond Raceway or Talladega Superspeedway.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
Why not, when the one-armed bandit slot machines in gambling establishments display three pieces of fruit, or vegetables, have the machine pay off with actual cherries, bananas — maybe even broccoli? At least when you win something, it can’t be lost back into the machine.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Need to take a break from COVID-19? How about a one-hour flight aboard the Virgin Galactic? The cost is $250,000 — priceless.
Vernon Abbott,
Chesterfield