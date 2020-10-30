Your 2 cents

Hopewell

***

The question is not whether schools should open or not. Rather the question is: How can the schools open safely? The scientists say we can, the students say we must.

Michael Mandel,

Henrico

***

With the creation of all these super PACs at election time, it is easy for a candidate to disavow taking money from corporate groups since the groups spend millions on ads for candidates or against their opponent without passing the money through the campaigns. A fruit of the Citizens United decision?

Larry Eavey,

Richmond

***

In the 1989 Virginia gubernatorial race, L. Douglas Wilder had a comfortable lead over Marshall Coleman in the polls. The election results were so close that a recount occurred, and Wilder won by about 7,000 votes out of 1.7 million cast. Pundits concluded that a number of voters told pollsters they would vote for Wilder even though they already had decided to vote for Coleman. Could the same be true in the Trump-Biden race in 2020?