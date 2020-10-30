Your 2 cents

Our votes on Tuesday, and our collective reaction over the subsequent 11 weeks, will reveal our character as a nation and whether we really believe in the lofty principles that we espouse.
Adam Matteo,
Henrico
***
Eternity: The interval of time between the first TV aired political ad of the season — and the last.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Virginia Military Institute has effectively used a tough military program to mold citizen-soldiers and leaders for more than 150 years. It’s not for everyone. If you don’t like it, don’t go there, but don’t let the PC crowd destroy a valuable institution.
Robin Traywick Williams,
Crozier
***
As John Adams said in 1798, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Our country is on a path away from this and I guess we’ll see if Adams was right.
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell
***
The question is not whether schools should open or not. Rather the question is: How can the schools open safely? The scientists say we can, the students say we must.
Michael Mandel,
Henrico
***
With the creation of all these super PACs at election time, it is easy for a candidate to disavow taking money from corporate groups since the groups spend millions on ads for candidates or against their opponent without passing the money through the campaigns. A fruit of the Citizens United decision?
Larry Eavey,
Richmond
***
In the 1989 Virginia gubernatorial race, L. Douglas Wilder had a comfortable lead over Marshall Coleman in the polls. The election results were so close that a recount occurred, and Wilder won by about 7,000 votes out of 1.7 million cast. Pundits concluded that a number of voters told pollsters they would vote for Wilder even though they already had decided to vote for Coleman. Could the same be true in the Trump-Biden race in 2020?
Steve Walker,
Kinsale
***
When things go wrong — and they will — in the world or in your world, first fix what went wrong. There will be plenty of time later for the blame game. Otherwise, you will be spinning your tires creating unnecessary heat and smoke, possibly ruining your tires and your engine.
Alex Ulasiewicz,
Henrico
***
Your right to refuse to wear a mask violates my right to stay safe and healthy.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico