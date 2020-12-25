Your 2 cents

 Skip to main content
The drama around the passage of the COVID-19 relief package had all the suspense of a North Korean election.

Mel Wright,

Glen Allen

***

What has happened to “Mark Trail” in the comics section? After decades of following the comic strip, I have given it up because I no longer recognize who the characters are, how they are pictured or the message they are trying to convey. This new version doesn’t cut it, in my opinion — a sad loss of tradition.

William Baxter,

Richmond

***

If you want me to treat you how you want to be treated, then you need to treat me how you want to be treated.

C. Randall Fleming,

Bon Air

***

First, you show off. Then you beat your chest, yell and scream, taunt and trash-talk your opponent. Mug for the cameras and toss in a few curse words. It’s all about ME-ME-ME. Taken from the pro and college athletes’ 21st-century playbook. Everything — except sportsmanship.

Ron Mentus,

Stuarts Draft

***

U.S. Rep. , Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., age 31, gets her COVID-19 shot before doctors, nurses and those in nursing homes. Give me break. Politics.

Vernon Abbott,

Chesterfield

***

Wondering why there is not a more diverse applicant pool for the redistricting commssion? Take a look at the multipage application concocted by some committee of bureaucrats covering their back ends. It is designed to intimidate even the hardiest pencil pushers.

Ted Miller,

Charlottesville

