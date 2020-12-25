Your 2 cents

The drama around the passage of the COVID-19 relief package had all the suspense of a North Korean election.

Mel Wright,

Glen Allen

***

What has happened to “Mark Trail” in the comics section? After decades of following the comic strip, I have given it up because I no longer recognize who the characters are, how they are pictured or the message they are trying to convey. This new version doesn’t cut it, in my opinion — a sad loss of tradition.

William Baxter,

Richmond

***

If you want me to treat you how you want to be treated, then you need to treat me how you want to be treated.

C. Randall Fleming,

Bon Air

***