Your 2 Cents

Recreational use of alcohol impairs the driving of a car. Are we to believe recreational use of marijuana does not? We have a charge of DUI while driving. Will we have a charge of DUM next?
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
Pity the poor folks in Georgia who are in the middle of two U.S. Senate runoff campaigns. They’re going to be watching political attack ads during “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. So much for peace on earth and goodwill.
Frank Morgan,
Henrico
***
Too bad the Constitution’s framers didn’t prohibit crybabies.
Ernest Irby,
Henrico
***
My choice for the statue at National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C., is James Armistead Lafayette. He gave Gen. George Washington information on Gen. Charles Lord Cornwallis’ movements that helped trap the British at Yorktown and win the Revolutionary War. George C. Marshall is not a Virginian. He was born in Pennsylvania.
Steve Frost,
Petersburg
***
“Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands.” Whatever happened to “Don’t touch your face”?
Noreen Brown,
Williamsburg
***
There’s an Amish proverb that states: “Snowflakes are one of nature’s most fragile things, but just look at what they can do when they stick together.” If we people as a whole can be of one mind, we can slow the spread of COVID-19. So please, physically distance and mask up.
Vickilyn Mahayni,
North Chesterfield
***
Since there is such concern about the number of available hospital beds due to COVID-19, maybe it’s time to abolish the certificate-of-need requirements that hobble adding hospital capacity.
Ted Miller,
Charlottesville
***
A way to totally improve our environment would be a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags. In the meantime, try using a reusable bag and be part of the solution.
Debbie Chadick,
Doswell
***
The severe divisions that exist in the U.S. will continue and increase until citizens demand an end to the kindergarten-through-graduate-school indoctrination in our schools and colleges. Rather than educating students to understand that their only entitlement is an equal opportunity to acquire the education, skills and attitudes necessary to succeed, far too many students leave school believing they are entitled to success equal to their peers, regardless of whether they are willing to exert the effort required.
Robert B. Moffett Jr.,
Richmond