Your 2 Cents

Let me count the freedoms you lose if you refuse to get vaccinated. You will be denied using any public transportation — cab to bus to train to flying in a plane — and maybe even using a public elevator. You might cause the death of your loved one. Are you OK with that?
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Does Gov. Ralph Northam really expect people who have not gotten their COVID-19 shots to continue wearing masks? When you go in a store, how do you tell the difference between people who have had their shots and the people who have not? I can’t tell the difference.
Robert Suttler,
Powhatan
***
The worsening national teacher shortage is a huge problem. Unfortunately, politicians think it’s just about pay. It’s not. It also is about working conditions, real learning versus bubble test preparation and meaningful teacher participation in decisions impacting classrooms. The shortage will persist until these other issues are addressed in good faith.
Frank Morgan,
Henrico
***
Casino gambling is not a retirement plan.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
Why do supermarkets make sick people walk to the back of the store to get their prescriptions while the healthy ones can buy cigarettes at the front?
Michael Giletto,
Henrico
***
There’s nothing more powerful than the unspoken.
Rick Knight,
Henrico
***
Just two months ago, people were scrambling to find COVID-19 vaccine locations. Some even traveled out of state to get their shot. Now, it appears there is an abundance of vaccine available, but many people now are not willing to take the shot. What’s up with that?
Vernon Abbott,
Chesterfield
***
Reducing our carbon footprint? Then why text and call friends on your phone with your engine running as you sit in the parking lot of the shopping center?