Your 2 Cents

Let me count the freedoms you lose if you refuse to get vaccinated. You will be denied using any public transportation — cab to bus to train to flying in a plane — and maybe even using a public elevator. You might cause the death of your loved one. Are you OK with that?

Oliver Hedgepeth,

North Chesterfield

***

Does Gov. Ralph Northam really expect people who have not gotten their COVID-19 shots to continue wearing masks? When you go in a store, how do you tell the difference between people who have had their shots and the people who have not? I can’t tell the difference.

Robert Suttler,

Powhatan

***

The worsening national teacher shortage is a huge problem. Unfortunately, politicians think it’s just about pay. It’s not. It also is about working conditions, real learning versus bubble test preparation and meaningful teacher participation in decisions impacting classrooms. The shortage will persist until these other issues are addressed in good faith.

Frank Morgan,