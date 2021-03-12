Your 2 Cents

Please use the correct word for “free” in referring to government programs. The correct wording is taxpayer expense.
Nancy Brown,
Glen Allen
***
In leaving St. Mary’s Hospital recently, we headed home from my wife’s surgery and got off the elevator on the ground floor at the hallway to the surgical unit. Lined on both sides were 40 to 50 people wearing blue gowns and masks. In the hallway was a gurney being slowly rolled to the unit. I asked our tech what was happening. She explained it was an “honor walk.” The person who just had died was an organ donor. This is how the hospital honors the person for saving multiple lives. I had no idea. We are organ donors. How wonderful this is. I cried my eyes out. This a somber reminder that we all die. However, we all can effect change even in death. Wow, what a week.
Ley Watson,
Henrico
***
What’s the deal? Have you had enough of the constant TV commercials promoting gambling? Do you really think you’re going to win lots of cash because a basketball player hits a 3-point shot or a boxer lands a punch?
Vernon Abbott,
Chesterfield
***
Why has the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) been the only organization not to adapt to customers’ needs? Amazon and UPS, among others, have increased their hours and now work seven days a week to serve their customers. Are appointments every three months the best that the DMV can do?
Arthur S. McCray,
Richmond
***
It was so sad to read about Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes’ tragic death. In the mid-1960s, I was in a social fraternity in Pennsylvania and we sometimes did some stupid stuff. But we always were looking out for each other, especially during hazing. Too many times over the year, we read about other tragic fraternity situations. Let’s hope college students learn not what to do.
Jim Alberston,
Midlothian
***
With confusion and misinformation abounding across all media, wouldn’t it be nice if the car warranty robocalls and the political party candidates’ phone pleas would stop? How about freeing up the phone lines so that folks can be notified about dates, times and locations for scheduled vaccination appointments?