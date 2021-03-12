Your 2 Cents

In leaving St. Mary’s Hospital recently, we headed home from my wife’s surgery and got off the elevator on the ground floor at the hallway to the surgical unit. Lined on both sides were 40 to 50 people wearing blue gowns and masks. In the hallway was a gurney being slowly rolled to the unit. I asked our tech what was happening. She explained it was an “honor walk.” The person who just had died was an organ donor. This is how the hospital honors the person for saving multiple lives. I had no idea. We are organ donors. How wonderful this is. I cried my eyes out. This a somber reminder that we all die. However, we all can effect change even in death. Wow, what a week.