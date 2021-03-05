Your 2 Cents

Ernest Irby,

Henrico

***

Klara Salley’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Law banning cellphones while driving saves lives,” was an excellent commentary, particularly by a 12-year-old. Unfortunately, Klara can observe that changing habits isn’t easy. Far too many adults still are holding their phones while driving. It’s so sad that a 12-year-old is so much wiser than the adults behind the wheel.

Brian Glass,

Glen Allen

***

This country has much bigger issues than who a street or road is named after, or what name is on a building or on the side of a car or on a box of rice. Changing names will not put food on a table or pay rent or provide employment for someone out of work. Much more can be accomplished by mending fences than stirring the pot.

Robert Suttler,

Powhatan

***