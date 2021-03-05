Your 2 Cents

It is very encouraging to hear that, by the end of May, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate every adult in the United States. The downside is that many weeks have to pass between the time the shipment of the vaccine leaves the pharmaceutical company’s loading dock and the time the needle goes into my arm.
John Wetlaufer Sr.,
Mechanicsville
Ridding melodic books by Dr. Seuss just shows how the world has become obtuse.
Rick Knight,
Henrico
I had two thoughts recently while reading the obituaries. First, virtually everyone is smiling. Second, if they can do it, we can do it.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
A special blessing on the coronavirus vaccination teams that handled the peaceful invasion of thousands of citizens this past weekend at Richmond Raceway. It was the most efficient, well-organized operation I ever have seen: in and out in 30 minutes. After the needle and Band-Aid, the nurse said now I was good to go.
Ernest Irby,
Henrico
Klara Salley’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Law banning cellphones while driving saves lives,” was an excellent commentary, particularly by a 12-year-old. Unfortunately, Klara can observe that changing habits isn’t easy. Far too many adults still are holding their phones while driving. It’s so sad that a 12-year-old is so much wiser than the adults behind the wheel.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
This country has much bigger issues than who a street or road is named after, or what name is on a building or on the side of a car or on a box of rice. Changing names will not put food on a table or pay rent or provide employment for someone out of work. Much more can be accomplished by mending fences than stirring the pot.
Robert Suttler,
Powhatan
I find it very disturbing that Virginia lawmakers defeated a ban on campaign funds for personal use. Why is Virginia the least restrictive and policed campaign finance system in the country? I find it very interesting the vote was taken in such a way that we do not know how our state lawmakers voted on this issue. What are they hiding from us? Why bother to contribute to a campaign if the money is for personal use?