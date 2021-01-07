Your 2 cents

Susan Landsidle,

Richmond

***

The citizens' right to protest is in the U.S. Constitution. Regardless of our opinions and feelings, they have the right to petition the government and peacefully assemble by the right of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. It is our government by the people and for the people.

Monica C. Leigh,

Petersburg

***

How easy it is to criticize, but humbling when you have to execute. State leaders were quick to criticize the federal government for its response to the coronavirus, which came upon them in weeks. Yet now that it's their turn to execute on vaccine delivery, which they had months to prepare for, they have fallen short. I hope this humbling experience helps them to be less judgmental and divisive the next time they have the urge to be critical of others.

Robert Reynolds,

Henrico

***