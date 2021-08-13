Your 2 Cents

When my car breaks down I consult a mechanic, not my dentist. When my pipes leak I call a plumber, not an electrician. During a public health crisis, whom should we listen to: doctors or politicians? It’s not that hard.
John Brannan,
Colonial Heights
Odd as this might sound, it’s starting to seem like not getting the COVID-19 vaccine for many has become a status symbol — something to be in awe of and revered like the newest car or designer handbag. Well, I’m not the least bit impressed. Get over yourself and get the shot because all lives matter.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
Think about it — it’s our own technological advancement, or science, that has made viruses like COVID-19 and its variants so dangerous. At what other time in our brief history on this planet have so many people been walking around with two or more comorbidities?
Thomas Eaton,
Chesterfield
Now that Facebook, Twitter and Google have taken on the role of policing and removing content they deem misinformation, it’s time to remove their Section 230 protections and make them have to defend their actions in court. They are not simply aggregators.
Ted Miller,
Charlottesville
Support the Choose Home Care Act. It will help our seniors live healthier and longer lives — and give smiles to their grandchildren.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
Now that we are having a do-over regarding wearing masks, people have to be reminded that the mask has to cover their nose.
Noreen Brown,
Williamsburg
How comfortable would you be evacuating a natural disaster (wildfire/hurricane) in your electric vehicle? If the electricity still even was on, could everyone charge at once? Would there be time to charge? Then think about emergency vehicles operating on electricity.
Linda Tibbs,
Rockville