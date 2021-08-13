Your 2 Cents

When my car breaks down I consult a mechanic, not my dentist. When my pipes leak I call a plumber, not an electrician. During a public health crisis, whom should we listen to: doctors or politicians? It’s not that hard.

John Brannan,

Colonial Heights

***

Odd as this might sound, it’s starting to seem like not getting the COVID-19 vaccine for many has become a status symbol — something to be in awe of and revered like the newest car or designer handbag. Well, I’m not the least bit impressed. Get over yourself and get the shot because all lives matter.

Jim Elliott,

Richmond

***

Think about it — it’s our own technological advancement, or science, that has made viruses like COVID-19 and its variants so dangerous. At what other time in our brief history on this planet have so many people been walking around with two or more comorbidities?

Thomas Eaton,

Chesterfield

***