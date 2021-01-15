Your 2 cents

Jan. 6 was Epiphany. What an epiphany in the U.S. it was. Hopefully the events at the U.S. Capitol that day have shined the light into the darkness of the past several years and will guide us to a more enlightened path forward.

As my 65th year is fast approaching, I find it so amusing as to how much my life has reflected the Comics section of the RTD. First, I was the little boy in “The Family Circus.” Life became more interesting as I identified with “Dennis the Menace.” Next came the teenage years as depicted in “Zits,” which jumped right into my early adulthood with “Dustin.” Oftentimes I felt that my professional life was a cross between “Blondie” and “Dilbert.” Now that I’m retired, I most definitely am a “Plugger” and a “Pickles,” I know, is right around the corner. In today’s crazy world, I always can count on the Comics to bring a smile to my face.