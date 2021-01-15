Your 2 cents

After watching the events of Jan. 6, Mexico called and said it would be happy to pay for the wall. Canada said it wants one, too.
John OBrion,
Midlothian
***
We all belong to the same race: the human race. Any members who act like wild animals should be captured and caged.
Elke Green,
Midlothian
***
Jan. 6 was Epiphany. What an epiphany in the U.S. it was. Hopefully the events at the U.S. Capitol that day have shined the light into the darkness of the past several years and will guide us to a more enlightened path forward.
Susan E. Ellett,
Richmond
***
As my 65th year is fast approaching, I find it so amusing as to how much my life has reflected the Comics section of the RTD. First, I was the little boy in “The Family Circus.” Life became more interesting as I identified with “Dennis the Menace.” Next came the teenage years as depicted in “Zits,” which jumped right into my early adulthood with “Dustin.” Oftentimes I felt that my professional life was a cross between “Blondie” and “Dilbert.” Now that I’m retired, I most definitely am a “Plugger” and a “Pickles,” I know, is right around the corner. In today’s crazy world, I always can count on the Comics to bring a smile to my face.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
If you believe in universal basic income, free “Medicare for All” and free college tuition, you are part of the problem. The country is approaching $30 trillion in debt. Do you hear the death knell? I do.
Robert Cariello,
Midlothian
***
With the campaigns and holidays over, I thought that my spam folder would be reduced; boy, was I wrong.
Jim Dawson,
Midlothian
***
You know you’re a bad tenant when the landlord is planning to evict you and you’ve only got days left on the lease — and yes, for clarification purposes, I am referring to the president of the United States.
John Waldrop,
Henrico
***
I found the article on “Ageism” in the Jan. 12 RTD of interest as I am between the ages of 50 and 80. I quote, “It is important to recognize the role of the media in perpetuating ageist attitudes. ...The more time we spend ... reading magazines, the more likely we are to experience everyday ageism, meaning negative —and incorrect — images of older people such as those depicting us as frail or dependent, or unable to use new tech devices or social medial platforms.” Can anyone say “Pluggers?”