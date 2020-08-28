The current controversy at Liberty University reminds us that liberty, in the broader sense, gives us the freedom to do as we like and freedom to do what we should.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Jerry Falwell Jr. said it’s time to move on, and he is grateful that the board treated him so “generously.” With enough reason to fire him for cause, how much of each incoming student’s tuition is earmarked for generosity?
Rob Richardson,
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
***
Antifa in black, the KKK in white — at the end of the day, it’s all thuggery.
Ted Miller,
Charlottesville
***
When is the state of Virginia going to ask the city of Richmond to clean up and repair the areas that the self-centered people who came to town destroyed? I am tired of looking at the mess on the news every day.
Dale McClure,
Henrico
***
Brian Glass said in a recent Your 2 cents post that doing away with nickels and pennies will save taxpayers money. To the contrary, it will cost consumers/taxpayers millions of dollars. Merchants will round up, not down. An item costing $1.23 would then be $2, not $1. Goodbye to saving taxpayers money.
Herbert Sebren,
Tappahannock
***
A show of hands, please: Who’s surprised that opening schools in the midst of a raging pandemic would increase COVID-19 cases for children, teachers and staff?
John Obrion,
Midlothian
***
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking City Council to revisit an ordinance to ban carrying firearms in city-owned and operated parks/facilities. Why not ban spray paint, Molotov cocktails, bricks and other projectiles that obviously do extensive damage to city property and have not been limited to the above named facilities? Who is he protecting?
Deborah Parrott,
Mechanicsville
***
When considering your vote this year, think back to the time when “character counts” had meaning. Let that guide you in your choice of president. Please, everyone, vote.
Louis Szari,
Mechanicsville
***
I wouldn’t mind at all if the Postal Service tried to reduce its deficit by increasing the rates on junk mail.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
Following all the recent civil unrest and violence across the commonwealth, I think the state’s tourism board should adopt a new slogan: “Virginia is for Looters.”
Jim Elliott,
Richmond