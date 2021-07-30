Your 2 cents

In this country today, nearly everyone who dies from COVID-19 is unvaccinated. That means that nearly all COVID-19 deaths in this country today are preventable. I respectfully suggest that anyone who discourages others from being vaccinated give some thought as to whether he or she has a role in that.

George Somerville,

Henrico

***

I think I would be right in saying that America has more millionaires and billionaires than the rest of the world. I also would be right in saying that people all across this world are dying from disease and hunger. A 10-minute ride to the edge of space is more important than caring for the extremely impoverished? I don’t think so.

Ralph Walker,

Chesterfield

***

Jobless people are suing their states because they were deprived of “enhanced unemployment benefits” from the federal government. Since we have a labor shortage, perhaps these people should use their efforts to find a job instead.

Robert Cariello,

Midlothian