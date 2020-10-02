Your 2 cents

***

I have a novel suggestion: Instead of fretting over police use of nonlethal force, why not try to behave yourself and see how that works out for you?

H. V. Traywick Jr.,

Richmond

***

Obviously President Donald Trump isn’t very secure about winning the upcoming election, because why else is he so bent on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election?

Patti Hodge,

Sandston

***

The Democrats are up in arms over Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court and want to wait until the election. They cite 2016, when Republicans forced the confirmation until after the election because they controlled the Senate. However, if the roles were reversed, Democrats would have no problem pushing through their candidate. It’s politics. An excellent candidate has been nominated and I fear they will try to destroy her because it’s politics.

David Ellett,

Chesterfield

***