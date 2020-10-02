Your 2 cents

An effective way to prevent the verbal chaos in the presidential debates would be to allow only one open mic at a time, controlled by the moderator.
Louisa W. Rucker,
Henrico
***
There is someone in the 2700 block of North Courthouse Road who decorates a tree in the median according to the season or holiday. It’s just wonderful that someone would take the time and money to make people smile even for a little bit. Whomever you are, I salute and thank you.
Vickilynn Mahayni,
North Chesterfield
***
So the City Council is debating the use of rubber bullets, tear gas and other nonlethal means to quell the riotous behavior of some of our misguided youths. May I suggest a remedy that hundreds — if not thousands — of moms have used for centuries: Maybe we should issue large wooden paddles to our police to administer law and order. A few well-placed swats to the posterior parts of the anatomy would do the trick. Oh yes, don’t forget the body cams to cover the event.
Howard Bartholf,
Richmond
***
I have a novel suggestion: Instead of fretting over police use of nonlethal force, why not try to behave yourself and see how that works out for you?
H. V. Traywick Jr.,
Richmond
***
Obviously President Donald Trump isn’t very secure about winning the upcoming election, because why else is he so bent on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election?
Patti Hodge,
Sandston
***
The Democrats are up in arms over Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court and want to wait until the election. They cite 2016, when Republicans forced the confirmation until after the election because they controlled the Senate. However, if the roles were reversed, Democrats would have no problem pushing through their candidate. It’s politics. An excellent candidate has been nominated and I fear they will try to destroy her because it’s politics.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
***
Taken from today’s news, the tone of political discourse and dialogue: “Lashes out,” “Rips,” “Bashes,” “Attacks,” “Accuses,” “Slams,” “Shames,” “Blasts.” No wonder we have legislative gridlock and an impasse. Not just one party. Plenty of blame to go around for this!
Ed Landry,
Henrico
***
Today’s political wrangling, social unrest and pandemic concerns call for looking out for others, monitoring our personal mental and physical health, and firmly believing that brighter days are ahead.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian