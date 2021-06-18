Your 2 Cents

If you have read “The Life of Jonathan Daniels” in the June 13 RTD by Bill Mims and it didn’t bring a tear to your eyes, you maybe are made of stone.

Judith Lynch,

Chesterfield

***

Virginia’s community colleges are having their names changed because today’s sensibilities do not comport to yesterday’s social mores. Given recent turmoil, it seems wise to not name anything for a human being. All are imperfect and might at some point become controversial, if not sooner, then later.

Rob Richardson,

Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

***

Question: With carbon-producing power plants being forced to shut down in Virginia by 2045, where is the electricity going to come from to charge the millions of electric vehicles coming to market? Answer: The same place stimulus checks and federal unemployment checks come from — out of the thin air.

Bruce Crow,

Midlothian

***