Your 2 Cents

If you have read “The Life of Jonathan Daniels” in the June 13 RTD by Bill Mims and it didn’t bring a tear to your eyes, you maybe are made of stone.
Judith Lynch,
Chesterfield
***
Virginia’s community colleges are having their names changed because today’s sensibilities do not comport to yesterday’s social mores. Given recent turmoil, it seems wise to not name anything for a human being. All are imperfect and might at some point become controversial, if not sooner, then later.
Rob Richardson,
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
***
Question: With carbon-producing power plants being forced to shut down in Virginia by 2045, where is the electricity going to come from to charge the millions of electric vehicles coming to market? Answer: The same place stimulus checks and federal unemployment checks come from — out of the thin air.
Bruce Crow,
Midlothian
***
Maybe Webster’s should eliminate the words “bipartisan” and “transparent” from the dictionary.
Jim Millner,
Keswick
***
Is there inflation? It depends on whom you believe: the Federal Reserve, which says there isn’t much, or your lying eyes that see higher prices every place they look.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
Aside from a great season in total, the James Madison University women’s softball team accomplished this: It won four of six games against Oklahoma teams in Oklahoma City. The team won two of four from juggernaut and the eventual national champions the Oklahoma Sooners.
Alan Wormald,
Midlothian
***
Virginia is searching for ways to spend this year’s $1 billion surplus, which we received from the federal government that borrowed the money by increasing the federal debt that we now owe and will have to be paid back. Has anyone thought of returning the money and decreasing our children’s and grandchildren’s debt?
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico