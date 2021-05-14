Your 2 Cents

Maybe an electric vehicle might look pretty good right now, with no problem with waiting for gas.

Jerry Woodard,

Henrico

***

The Colonial Pipeline issue is just the tip of the iceberg of what our future looks like. Every phase of our lives is controlled by computers, with no thought given to backup systems or, heaven forbid, manual override. One day you will wake up and you will not be able to heat your house, drive your car or buy food because someone took the internet down.

Robert Suttler,

Powhatan

***

The words “crisis” and “challenge” are in the news a lot these days. They often are used to describe identical situations that our cities, states and country are faced with. It seems to me that when we are faced with a challenge, we have confidence in our leaders. However, when the issue feels more like a crisis, our confidence is suspect at best.

Jim Elliott,

Richmond

***