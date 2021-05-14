Your 2 Cents

Maybe an electric vehicle might look pretty good right now, with no problem with waiting for gas.
Jerry Woodard,
Henrico
***
The Colonial Pipeline issue is just the tip of the iceberg of what our future looks like. Every phase of our lives is controlled by computers, with no thought given to backup systems or, heaven forbid, manual override. One day you will wake up and you will not be able to heat your house, drive your car or buy food because someone took the internet down.
Robert Suttler,
Powhatan
***
The words “crisis” and “challenge” are in the news a lot these days. They often are used to describe identical situations that our cities, states and country are faced with. It seems to me that when we are faced with a challenge, we have confidence in our leaders. However, when the issue feels more like a crisis, our confidence is suspect at best.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
President Jimmy Carter installed solar panels on the White House. President Ronald Reagan inexplicably had them removed. Are they in a government warehouse? Can they be reinstalled?
Margot Deck,
Chesterfield County
***
Our situation with the current gas shortage reminds me of the mid-1970s time period, when OPEC was flexing its muscles against American consumers. Back then, we would buy gas depending on the last digit of our license plates. It was tough, especially if you had a long commute to work. Hopefully this will not last a long time. Cybersecurity, take notice.
Jim Alberston,
Midlothian
***
Congratulations to Juliana Urtubey of Las Vegas, who has been honored as National Teacher of the Year. However, with all things considered — the pandemic, online teaching, uncertainty and chaos — the vast majority of our teachers should be bestowed with the honor of National Teacher of the Year.
Scott Duprey,
Hague