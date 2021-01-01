Your 2 cents

An item recently purchased through Amazon was delivered to Richmond overnight from its fulfillment center in Las Vegas. Another item of similar size was purchased about the same time from a merchant near Boston and shipped via the U.S. Postal Service’s priority delivery service still hasn’t arrived here after eight days. So, Amazon: 2,400 miles overnight; Post Office: 500 miles, eight days and counting. Maybe in the next stimulus package, Congress can set aside several million dollars to hire Amazon’s chief logistics officer to run the Postal Service.

Preparing for the unknown is probably advisable. The future likely will not look exactly like the past. As I thought about this, I remembered a helpful lesson I learned as I experienced the changes during mergers and acquisitions, and wanted to share it just in case it might help. This is called the three guarantees: 1) Change is the only constant. If you think it seems to be happening at high velocity, believe me, it will get faster; 2) There is no such thing as a perfect plan. As soon as the ink is dry, the plan is obsolete. Refer to No. 1; 3) Everyone is responsible to make the change work. All must participate, and not point out why it won’t work and blame the authors of the plan.