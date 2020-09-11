Your 2 cents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You have to wonder if the athletes who take a knee during the national anthem understand that they can do so only because hundreds of years ago, brave Americans refused to kneel.

David Skinner,

Richmond

***

If the General Assembly takes away qualified immunity for police officers, can we assume that they will also abolish whatever immunity from suit for official acts that members of the General Assembly currently enjoy?

Burke McCormick,

Richmond

***

I often do not like what the president says or how he says it, but I find it very refreshing that, unlike our previous presidents, Donald Trump says what he thinks.

Ron Courtney,

Urbanna

***