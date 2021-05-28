Your 2 Cents

I have a good friend, who has a friend, who claims that he/she will not take the COVID-19 vaccine because the constant portrayal of injections on TV added to a fear of needles is just too much. Perhaps it would be wise for TV reporters to acclimate the public to needle injections after optimum COVID-19 vaccinations are done.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Get vaccinated. Please. Not for me. For those who love you.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Cicadas arise when the environment is hot. No wonder they appeared in Washington, D.C., before anywhere else given all of the hot air there.
Steve Zehring,
Fredericksburg
***
Has anyone calculated the cost to taxpayers for all of the free COVID-19 vaccines? And for its transport and administration? Then add the costs to nature for all the vials, syringes, gloves and masks discarded after use in giving millions of shots. Ouch — I would have preferred a free lunch.
Patricia Pennington,
North Chesterfield
***
Do you know what is faster than the speed of light? The weekend.
Stephen Frost,
Petersburg
***
All of us, especially politicians, could take a lesson from Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz” from the television show, “Happy Days.” Say it. Say it out loud: “I was wr... wr... wr...” [Wrong.]
Mark Buckner,
Stanardsville
***
Virginia Military Institute is a special and particularly effective school. Though its rigor, style and discipline are not suitable to all, it doesn’t exclude anyone. Unfortunately its traditional success is being judged through the lenses of our current pop culture, which values false self-esteem over character and sacrifice.The irrational push to alter successful institutions in order to make them more in step with the sensitivities of our current youth culture is foolish at best, and suicidal at worst. And I am not a VMI alumnus.
Michael O’Neal,