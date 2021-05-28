Your 2 Cents

All of us, especially politicians, could take a lesson from Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz” from the television show, “Happy Days.” Say it. Say it out loud: “I was wr... wr... wr...” [Wrong.]

Virginia Military Institute is a special and particularly effective school. Though its rigor, style and discipline are not suitable to all, it doesn’t exclude anyone. Unfortunately its traditional success is being judged through the lenses of our current pop culture, which values false self-esteem over character and sacrifice.The irrational push to alter successful institutions in order to make them more in step with the sensitivities of our current youth culture is foolish at best, and suicidal at worst. And I am not a VMI alumnus.