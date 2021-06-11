Your 2 Cents

Politicians enact laws as directed by their political donors, or that are popular with their constituents, regardless of the public good. Statesmen enact laws that are good for their community and country.

Marvin Rosman,

Henrico

***

What ever happened to the summer programs the city of Richmond ran? The Richmond Outreach Involvement Center provided a wide range of summer jobs for city youth and summer camp programs in the communities. Remember the nightly message on a local television station, “It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your child is? We need to start somewhere. How many more children will we lose to senseless violence?

M. Terrell,

Henrico

***

Talk about cancel culture and revisionist history. Now certain elements want to pretend Jan. 6 was just a normal day at the U.S. Capitol. Anyone else been on a tour in Washington, D.C., like this one?

Susan Ellett,

Richmond

***