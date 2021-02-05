Your 2 Cents

As the U.S. Capitol insurrection “patriots” systematically are arrested and charged by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, most are pleading that they just were doing what they were told, following orders, etc. Since the post-World War II Nazi war crimes tribunals, this has been known as the “Nuremberg defense.” Hmm.
Rich Grantham,
Chesterfield
***
Having just received a piece of mail sent on Dec. 14 from Florida, I ponder the wisdom of trusting our government to provide an adequate system of vaccine delivery after requiring five weeks to deliver a Christmas card.
Ernest A. Mooney Jr.,
Richmond
***
President Joe Biden has been issuing a lot of executive orders since he took office. Perhaps he could issue one that would benefit all Americans by barring all spam phone calls.
Lewis Reid,
Henrico
***
Anybody else notice that the new Amazon headquarters building in Arlington looks like the Tower of Babel?
Monica Glave,
Richmond
***
Without fear or hesitation, think of the vaccine as an ouch of prevention.
Michael Giletto,
Henrico
***
I take exception to the portrayal of February as the worst month of the year. In February we can envision springtime just around the corner, nature stirring, daffodils peeping through the ground, and a sense of happiness as birds return to create new songs and new life. Viva February!
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
A heartfelt thank you to all of the professionals and other workers at Richmond Raceway this past Saturday who administered the COVID-19 vaccine to my husband and me. Everyone was pleasant, efficient and kind. Very well done!
Judy Pollard,
Henrico
***
I’m 74 years old and filled out an interest form for a COVID-19 vaccine on the Virginia Department of Health and Henrico County Health Department websites. I have no way of knowing if I really am in line for a vaccine or not. I’m just hoping for a phone call — not a system that instills confidence.
Larry Eavey,
Richmond
***
I sure hope the farmers, ranchers, truck drivers and grocery clerks, as well as first responders and medical personnel are included in the COVID-19 shot priority list.
Jim Dawson,
Midlothian
***
Since President Joe Biden wants to double the minimum wage, how about doubling Social Security benefits? People who have that as their only income will be the only ones living below the federal poverty level.
Ken Warren,
Midlothian