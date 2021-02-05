Your 2 Cents

Monica Glave,

Richmond

***

Without fear or hesitation, think of the vaccine as an ouch of prevention.

Michael Giletto,

Henrico

***

I take exception to the portrayal of February as the worst month of the year. In February we can envision springtime just around the corner, nature stirring, daffodils peeping through the ground, and a sense of happiness as birds return to create new songs and new life. Viva February!

Al Schalow,

Midlothian

***

A heartfelt thank you to all of the professionals and other workers at Richmond Raceway this past Saturday who administered the COVID-19 vaccine to my husband and me. Everyone was pleasant, efficient and kind. Very well done!

Judy Pollard,

Henrico

***