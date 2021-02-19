Your 2 Cents

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s recent op-ed,”Legalize marijuana now and reinvest in Virginia’s children,” is at best an oxymoron and at worst moronic. It is appalling to see this juxtaposition in the paper. It might even be funny, if it weren’t so sad.

Doreen D. Peay,

Mechanicsville

***

The yellow “Don’t tread on me” snake flags were seen all over the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Why is this symbol of treasonous lawlessness available on Virginia’s license plates?

Bill Melton,

Richmond

***

On June 12, 1987, President Ronald Reagan made his famous speech in Berlin urging Russian Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev “to tear down this wall.” It’s time for Washington, D.C., to do the same. Let’s start by tearing down the fence from around the U.S. Capitol and begin the healing process of America.

Vernon Abbott,

Chesterfield

***