Your 2 cents

Carol Edwards,

Henrico

***

Various suggestions have been made as to what to do with money received from the government that we don’t need, such as give it to your favorite charity. I think we should save the money and give it to our grandchildren, who are going to inherit an enormous debt as they will need all the help we can give them.

Beverly McCullough,

North Chesterfield

***

If the folks responsible for spamming my phone were in charge of the COVID-19 vaccinations, we all would be inoculated by now.

Jon Nelson,

Midlothian

***

I love our Postal Service. On Jan. 20, I got a Christmas card that was sent on Dec. 20 from Alabama. January is such a dreary month, and getting Christmas cards is a delight. Thank you, noble service.

J.W. Eads,

Manakin-Sabot

***