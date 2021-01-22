Your 2 cents

As a Vietnam veteran, I always am perplexed to see the slogan “Guns Save Lives.” The photo of a gang of “Mr. Tough Guys” walking in downtown Richmond with their assault rifles in support of gun rights didn’t make me feel any safer.
Richard Wulf,
Henrico
***
Elation mixes with disappointment among the electorate after every presidential election in America. The fabric making up our American spirit is strengthened as a result.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
I found it interesting that as the outgoing president left the White House for the last time, the music blaring was Elton John’s “Funeral for a Friend,” and then as he entered the helicopter to depart, the musical selection was Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.” How ironically fascinating.
James W. “Skip” Smith,
Henrico
***
I hope those who favor socialized medicine noticed how difficult it has been to have the COVID-19 vaccines delivered via the government. What a disaster if the government is put in charge of our health.
Carol Edwards,
Henrico
***
Various suggestions have been made as to what to do with money received from the government that we don’t need, such as give it to your favorite charity. I think we should save the money and give it to our grandchildren, who are going to inherit an enormous debt as they will need all the help we can give them.
Beverly McCullough,
North Chesterfield
***
If the folks responsible for spamming my phone were in charge of the COVID-19 vaccinations, we all would be inoculated by now.
Jon Nelson,
Midlothian
***
I love our Postal Service. On Jan. 20, I got a Christmas card that was sent on Dec. 20 from Alabama. January is such a dreary month, and getting Christmas cards is a delight. Thank you, noble service.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
For 20 years, resources for state and local health departments across the country have been cut in the name of fiscal restraint. Now, the necessary infrastructure for mass administration of COVID-19 vaccines just isn’t there. The narrow, short-term thinking of our politicians again has come back to bite us.