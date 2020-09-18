Your 2 cents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Dr. Robert R. Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention really thinks a mask protects against COVID-19 as well as an eventual vaccine, why are we spending all this time, money and human effort to develop vaccines? If he is correct, it makes no sense to continue.

Gene Mrava,

Midlothian

***

Numerous medical studies have shown that a vitamin D deficiency is linked to an increased risk for COVID-19 infections and a bad outcome. Vitamin D is cheap and easily obtainable over the counter. Taking 1000 IU of vitamin D a day could save your life. Why is this not on the front page of the newspapers?

Leah Bush, M.D.,

New Kent

***

Some of the Richmond mayoral candidates have jumped on Mayor Levar Stoney’s wagon and have endorsed the permanent elimination of GRTC Transit System fares. Politicians love to give away other people’s money in return for votes, but the reality is that there’s no “free lunch” for a free ride. The taxpayers will have to foot the bill one way or the other.

Brian Glass,