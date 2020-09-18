Your 2 cents

If Dr. Robert R. Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention really thinks a mask protects against COVID-19 as well as an eventual vaccine, why are we spending all this time, money and human effort to develop vaccines? If he is correct, it makes no sense to continue.
Gene Mrava,
Midlothian
***
Numerous medical studies have shown that a vitamin D deficiency is linked to an increased risk for COVID-19 infections and a bad outcome. Vitamin D is cheap and easily obtainable over the counter. Taking 1000 IU of vitamin D a day could save your life. Why is this not on the front page of the newspapers?
Leah Bush, M.D.,
New Kent
***
Some of the Richmond mayoral candidates have jumped on Mayor Levar Stoney’s wagon and have endorsed the permanent elimination of GRTC Transit System fares. Politicians love to give away other people’s money in return for votes, but the reality is that there’s no “free lunch” for a free ride. The taxpayers will have to foot the bill one way or the other.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
We are going through a period of historical cleansing. One hundred years from now, it all will be a footnote in history.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
More hypocrisy on display in the commonwealth: “At Ready” is taken down in Charlottesville while Harry Byrd stands tall in Richmond. No double standards here.
Ted Miller,
Charlottesville
***
Virginia Military Institute’s offended whiners should have thought about the school’s immutable history before they matriculated, rather than wait until after they had graduated to post their outraged political virtues on its noble traditions. VMI was good enough for Gen. George C. Marshall. It ought to be good enough for them.
H.V. Traywick Jr.
VMI Class of 1967
Richmond
***
Those who vote early before hearing the live debates are either voting against a certain candidate, a straight party ticket or just ignorant of the facts. We need to wait until we hear the candidates give their answers to tough questions, without a prepared speech in front of them.
Rick Court,
Chester
***
No glue is allowed on Shaker rocking chairs. There is a lifetime guarantee. It uses North American hardwoods, kiln dried. The posts are hand-carved and steam-bended. It all goes together using swelled-joint construction. Can we rebuild our pandemic schoolchildren’s experience with such a lifetime guarantee anymore?
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield