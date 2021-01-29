Your 2 cents

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, responded to her censure by her colleagues in the Virginia Senate with, “If the Senate chooses to humiliate me...” Actually, she didn’t need their help. She did an excellent job all by herself.
Kevin Green,
Mechanicsville
***
So I guess that when state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, loses future elections, we can expect her to sue the voters since they obviously don’t know who she is.
Ken Knust,
Midlothian
***
There appears to be much hand-wringing as to whether Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras’ contract should be extended by two or four years. Has the Richmond School Board even thought about a compromise at three years? This appears to be a microcosm of what is happening in our country. The art of compromise appears to have been lost.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
During the 1957 World Series, New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra noticed that Hank Aaron grasped the bat the wrong way. “Turn it around,” Berra said, “so you can see the trademark.” But Aaron kept his eye on the pitcher’s mound: “Didn’t come up here to read. Came up here to hit.”
Sylvia Evans,
Richmond
***
Virginians are beyond disappointed at the commonwealth’s recent vaccination rating of being among the worst in the country. So doctor and Gov. Ralph Northam, please don’t blame the “supply chain” or suggest other vague and indeterminant causes. Find that full-length mirror in the Executive Mansion and take a long, hard look in it.
Mark Singer,
Richmond
***
Regarding impeachment: There is a reason why yelling “fire” in a packed theater where there is no fire is unlawful.
Jennifer Jensen,
Richmond
***
It’s quite in vogue today to totally and solely blame the U.S. Postal Service for every tardy delivery. Anyone care to join me in also citing role of “political malfeasance,” “overzealous internet shopping” and “overwhelmed package deliverers?” Be fair and honest when practicing a form of bullying.
Francis A. Wormald,
Midlothian
***
Although the election supposedly is going to change our world, the stories and news reports of current affairs reminds me of listening to old LPs on ancient record players. The arm’s needle would get stuck in a groove to repeat...repeat...repeat. When can we hear a new song? Someone, please, shake the fear of feeling different, and replace that sticking LP.
Rick Knight,
Henrico