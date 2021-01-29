Your 2 cents

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, responded to her censure by her colleagues in the Virginia Senate with, “If the Senate chooses to humiliate me...” Actually, she didn’t need their help. She did an excellent job all by herself.

Kevin Green,

Mechanicsville

***

So I guess that when state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, loses future elections, we can expect her to sue the voters since they obviously don’t know who she is.

Ken Knust,

Midlothian

***

There appears to be much hand-wringing as to whether Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras’ contract should be extended by two or four years. Has the Richmond School Board even thought about a compromise at three years? This appears to be a microcosm of what is happening in our country. The art of compromise appears to have been lost.

Brian Glass,

Glen Allen

***