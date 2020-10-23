Your 2 cents

Here’s a simple reason for Henrico and the other area counties to reopen the schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that there have been 74 COVID-19 deaths of children younger than age 15, as of Oct. 10. During this past year’s flu season, during a similar time period, there were some 434 children younger than 18 who died from the seasonal flu. If virtual learning was the panacea, we wouldn’t need all of the brick-and-mortar schools that we have. The children have been the biggest losers to date. It’s time to return to in-school learning.