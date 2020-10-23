Your 2 cents

Stimulus money going to states is a poorly designed bailout for bloated governments. Like the bank bailouts, responsible taxpayers are bailing out mismanagement; however, this one would come without any guilt in return for the taxpayers or a regulatory framework to force behavioral change.
Robert Reynolds,
Henrico
***
Due to rioters and apathetic mayors, Halloween should have an abundance of bats this year since they are attracted to damaged and vacated city buildings.
P.L. Little,
Beaverdam
***
There seems to be a growing list of celebrities who have vowed to leave the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November. If true, I have one question: Promise?
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
Tesla, which built a company making and selling electric cars, and was aided tremendously because the U.S. government gave tax credits to buyers of electric cars, now has a factory built in China preparing to sell cars in Europe. Another sorry case of our tax dollars being used against us.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
You get what you pay for and you get what you vote for.
Florence I. Dunn,
Yale
***
We live near West Broad Street and constantly hear unmufflered cars. It appears that most belong to young men. Shouldn’t having a functioning muffler be required to pass the annual Virginia inspection?
William Hogate,
Glen Allen
***
Compassion toward others is the backbone of a healthy society. All saints have a past, and all sinners have a future. Politicians who express compassion accomplish the most good.
Michael Giletto,
Henrico
***
Here’s a simple reason for Henrico and the other area counties to reopen the schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that there have been 74 COVID-19 deaths of children younger than age 15, as of Oct. 10. During this past year’s flu season, during a similar time period, there were some 434 children younger than 18 who died from the seasonal flu. If virtual learning was the panacea, we wouldn’t need all of the brick-and-mortar schools that we have. The children have been the biggest losers to date. It’s time to return to in-school learning.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
I saw that Circuit Judge W. Reilly Marchant is to have a ruling in a few days about the Robert E. Lee statue. My suggestion is to remove the general seated on the very proud horse. Paint the pedestal black, showing some of the “art.” A plaque could read, “Virginia weeps for peace” or “Humanity cries for peace.”
Conchita E. Peaks,
Sandston