Your 2 cents

There was a great rushed flurry to remove the statues from Monument Avenue, except for Robert E. Lee, which is tied up in court. The pedestals remain, covered in graffiti of foul language. The leaders of the city have made no move to clean the pedestals or remove them. I cannot bring my grandchildren to that part of Monument Avenue because they do not need to see the vulgar words written on the pedestals. How do the city residents living on Monument Avenue manage to look at this mess every day? Defacing public or private property is a crime in most places. I wonder: If I brought a bucket of white paint and painted over the graffiti, would that be vandalism?
Christine Milefsky,
Richmond
***
Why don’t we do away with all monuments? That way no one will be honored and no one will be offended.
Susan Wilson,
Farnham
***
The virus is wrecking our citizens’ nerves, our economy, our schools, etc. But one thing never stops: robocalls to further infuriate us, and ruin our days and nights.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
I suggest that locked secure boxes be installed at voting precincts and that those voting have a bar-coded envelope, seal it and use a drive-thru like the post office at IRS tax filing time.
Peggy Norris,
Ruther Glen
***
The correct method to teach today is not proven. There are many hybrid methods being tested. When your teaching begins in a few weeks, document what went wrong, what went right. Write what each student said about being a student, about being taught, about their fears from these many crises.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Space travel is a waste of money. There’s no one up there. If there was, they already would have been down here to get foreign aid. In fact, most foreign aid is a waste of money.
M.M. Goodman,
Richmond
***
Why not start a televised storm preparation alert list of recommended actions with, “We’ve told you this a thousand times over the past years, but in case you weren’t listening, or dodged the bullet, here’s how to get ready for a storm.” Or, are we so stupid that we forget one year to another? I do forget my mask about half the times I leave for a store, and have to come back and get it. I respect what our experts know, I respect you and I respect me — so I wear my mask. Where’s the daily reminder on masks? COVID-19 is so much more dangerous than Tropical Storm Isaias was.
Wayne Thacker,
Bumpass
***
Life would be so simple if we would all do unto others as we would have them do unto us.
Nancy Alexander,
Powhatan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Mr. Thacker - where are all of these malcontents wandering around public venues sans masks? There are about as many patient zeros out there flouting protocols as there are Trump supporters laying waste to Blue Cities / States.
My only question is that with the vast majority of folk wearing masks then how is the China Virus spiking? We're constantly assured that it can't be attributed to "protesters".
Nancy Alexander -- Today's version of that old adage is different. The 2020 theme is "Do onto others before they do onto you."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.