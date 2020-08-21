Your 2 cents

Kamala Harris is a Christian woman with a mother from India, a black father from Jamaica, a white husband, two Jewish stepchildren and was born in the United States. She is well-educated, has proven herself many times over as a leader and now is a candidate for vice president of our country. This represents the America that I love.
Robert L. Buhlis,
Henrico
***
The toppling of statues, rioting, burning, looting and social division across America is reminiscent of the damage inflicted upon ancient Greece and Athens by a different civilization — the invading Persians in 480 B.C.
P.L. Little,
Beaverdam
***
Please help. I’m confused. When is it illegal to remove an illegal sign but not illegal for the mayor to illegally destroy millions of dollars in public property?
Richard F. O’Hare,
Powhatan
***
If we can go to the grocery store to buy food and go to the drug store to pick up a prescription, then we can go to our local precinct to vote.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
Now that we no longer can call Richmond “the City of Monuments” or “the Capital of the Confederacy,” I would like to propose a new slogan — Richmond: At Least We’re Not Portland.
Howie Hall,
Richmond
***
When various governments around the country enacted halts to evictions, did they ever invite the landlords into the room when those discussions were held?
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
The federal government has a knack for not taking advantage of situations that arise. The cost to make a penny now is 2.41 cents, and the cost to make a nickel now is 11.18 cents. We have been paying more for these coins than they are worth since 2006. There currently is a coin shortage, and merchants are rounding prices to avoid nickels and pennies. Now is the perfect time to eliminate both of them and save the taxpayers millions of dollars every year.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
Please, Richmond, enough is enough. I promise, with all the murals, vandalism, rioting, demonstrations, chanting, destruction of property, signage, histrionics, newly restrictive legislation, demands for the defunding of law enforcement, claims of brutality and injustices, I promise I’ll not spend any more money in Richmond. So please just stop. Enough. You win.
Glenn A. Dean,
Colonial Heights