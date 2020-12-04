Your 2 Cents

I understand that the states will determine who gets the first round of vaccine. I sure hope the teachers are included.

Lee Kallusch,

North Chesterfield

***

I understand buying local to support small businesses, and I don’t mind paying slightly higher prices. I do mind that in paying the higher prices, I end up paying higher taxes to the government. It all adds up over time.

Mike Walton,

Henrico

***

The governor really is a caring person. If you’re too drunk to go to the ABC store, he’ll have it delivered to you. Now that’s government service.

Tony Trexler,

Hopewell

***