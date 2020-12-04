Your 2 Cents

I understand that the states will determine who gets the first round of vaccine. I sure hope the teachers are included.
Lee Kallusch,
North Chesterfield
***
I understand buying local to support small businesses, and I don’t mind paying slightly higher prices. I do mind that in paying the higher prices, I end up paying higher taxes to the government. It all adds up over time.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
The governor really is a caring person. If you’re too drunk to go to the ABC store, he’ll have it delivered to you. Now that’s government service.
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell
***
Will the middle work with the middle? Seems individual legislators in the ”middles” can offer hope for a functional Congress in 2021 by talking with each other. Now is the time for the centrist Republicans and Democrats to work together toward legislation that will meet approval and needs of a majority of Americans regardless of demographics. Equal economic opportunity seems an appropriate target.
Wayne Thacker,
Bumpass
***
Don’t be fooled by the politicians. The middle class always has carried both the rich and the poor.
Carol Edwards,
Henrico
***
Ernest Irby ponders that President Donald Trump must be fighting to stay in office so hard simply because of M-O-N-E-Y. Does he wonder why President-elect Joe Biden tried three times to get into that office? Or why he stayed in government for 47 years? Two words: M-O-N-E-Y and P-O-W-E-R.
Seth Rosenthal,
Henrico
***
As a longtime moderate in my political thinking, I was pleased to see progress on the transition between the Trump and Biden teams. The new president will have numerous concerns on his agenda. One hundred years ago, my parents had a tough time with the Spanish influenza of 1918. Today, hopefully a good vaccine will help save millions of people from this pandemic. Let’s work together for all.
Jim Alberston,
Midlothian
***
It doesn’t matter how great and beautifully you decorate your house if you burn it down when you leave.
Judy Wyatt,
Bumpass
***
It’s time for the annual media-fueled brouhaha over whether to say “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” or whatever. Could we maybe this year in particular just focus on the true meaning of the season?
Frank Morgan,
Henrico