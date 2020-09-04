Consider a statement from President Harry S. Truman: “Men make history, and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.”

Remember Sturgis,S.D.? Three-hundred thousand bikers gathered with disdain for masks and the pandemic. The Johns Hopkins University now shows South Dakota with an increase of 180% in cases per 100,000 people from two weeks ago. It is labeled as “unchecked community spread.” Stay tuned.

Herbert Severn, in his response to my Your 2 Cents post, stated that “merchants will round up not down.” If pennies and nickels no longer are minted because they cost more to produce than they’re worth, that’s true. However, he further stated that “an item costing $1.23 would then be $2, not $1.” That’s not correct. An item costing $1.23 would be rounded up to $1.25, not $2, since dimes and quarters wouldn’t be eliminated, only pennies and nickels. I trust that this clarifies the ongoing savings that taxpayers annually would save with the elimination of pennies and nickels.