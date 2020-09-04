Gov. Ralph Northam said that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has taken the city to the “next level.” Well, considering once-beautiful Richmond has had monuments torn down, graffiti and profanity spray-painted everywhere, businesses destroyed and the ones that still are operating boarded up, I can’t disagree with the governor at all. Stoney has garnered fame like Douglas “Wrong Way” Corrigan, who flew his plane in the opposite direction. Instead of Los Angeles, he landed in Ireland.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
I’m of a mind that agnostics are the most honest folk around. At least they don’t pretend to have all of the answers.
Tom Eaton,
Chesterfield
***
I remember sitting in class in elementary school and looking forward to recess. Sometimes Little Johnny misbehaved and the teacher kept us all inside for recess. The grown-up that I am, I see a parallel with the way our legislators are treating our police officers. Some of our legislators just don’t understand. Time for their recess.
Randi Lauterbach,
Glen Allen
***
Consider a statement from President Harry S. Truman: “Men make history, and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.”
Sam Holland,
Henrico
***
Remember Sturgis,S.D.? Three-hundred thousand bikers gathered with disdain for masks and the pandemic. The Johns Hopkins University now shows South Dakota with an increase of 180% in cases per 100,000 people from two weeks ago. It is labeled as “unchecked community spread.” Stay tuned.
John Obrion,
Midlothian
***
Herbert Severn, in his response to my Your 2 Cents post, stated that “merchants will round up not down.” If pennies and nickels no longer are minted because they cost more to produce than they’re worth, that’s true. However, he further stated that “an item costing $1.23 would then be $2, not $1.” That’s not correct. An item costing $1.23 would be rounded up to $1.25, not $2, since dimes and quarters wouldn’t be eliminated, only pennies and nickels. I trust that this clarifies the ongoing savings that taxpayers annually would save with the elimination of pennies and nickels.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
I’m so tired of having to decide which snake seems least poisonous: “Hmm. Let’s see. The diamondback or the sidewinder?”
Lori Calderone,
Chesterfield
***
It seems that the Democratic General Assembly is converting Virginia from a state that protects law-abiding citizens from criminals into one that protects criminals from law-abiding citizens.
Max Maizels,
Richmond