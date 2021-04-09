Your 2 Cents

According to recent statistics, 70% of Americans don’t like changing their clocks twice a year. How about this fall we all turn our clocks back a half-hour and leave them there. That should satisfy the majority. Are there any legislators who would like to help us out of this easily solved dilemma?

Barbara Roquet,

Chesterfield

***

The governor, a doctor, advises against smoking tobacco because it is a health hazard. The governor, who is a doctor, is pleased to announce that effective July 1, you can buy and smoke marijuana.

J.W. Eads,

Manakin-Sabot

***

Virtually every written and expressed memorial to Dominion Energy’s Tom Farrell has been overwhelmingly positive regarding his contributions to our society. I believe it is not too early to consider a proper site for a statue of this great gentleman.

Al Schalow,

Midlothian

***