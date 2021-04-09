Your 2 Cents

According to recent statistics, 70% of Americans don’t like changing their clocks twice a year. How about this fall we all turn our clocks back a half-hour and leave them there. That should satisfy the majority. Are there any legislators who would like to help us out of this easily solved dilemma?
Barbara Roquet,
Chesterfield
***
The governor, a doctor, advises against smoking tobacco because it is a health hazard. The governor, who is a doctor, is pleased to announce that effective July 1, you can buy and smoke marijuana.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
Virtually every written and expressed memorial to Dominion Energy’s Tom Farrell has been overwhelmingly positive regarding his contributions to our society. I believe it is not too early to consider a proper site for a statue of this great gentleman.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
I understand that profits made from the proposed casinos vying for the city of Richmond market are destined to go toward education. Isn’t that where the billions of dollars garnered by the Virginia Lottery supposedly have been going? How’s that working for you, Virginia? Please do not fall for this government-sponsored scam again.
C. Randall Fleming,
Bon Air
***
It is self-evident that the folks thinking electric cars are the future have not, or maybe cannot, do simple math.
The costs of the cars are higher. Electricity isn’t free. The cost to upgrade the delivery system is enormous and the miles driven including the costs of the time to recharge raises the costs per mile higher than gas cars.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
The push to legalize possession of marijuana before it is legal to sell begs the question of where does the ounce of pot come from that you might have in your possession?
Larry Eavey,
Richmond