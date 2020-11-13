Your 2 Cents

Wyatt Atwater,

Chester

***

In his memoirs, Bob Gates, former defense secretary under President Barack Obama, stated Joe Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy issue over the past 40 years. We only can hope that as president-elect, the past is not prologue.

David Edmunds,

Midlothian

***

Some say the ongoing saga at the College of William & Mary is a microcosm of our United States. Some say no one is in charge. Some say everyone is in charge. I say there should be a thorough investigation to get the facts and the truth.

Alan Wormald,

Midlothian

***

I know a lot of people want 2020 to be over with, but putting up Christmas trees and playing Christmas songs at the start of November isn’t going to speed things up one bit.

Mike Walton,

Henrico

***