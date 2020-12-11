Your 2 Cents

Perhaps the time has come to close down our school systems for one year. We are approaching the end of the first semester, so let’s close and wait 12 months. We can reopen in one year at the beginning of the second semester. We hear virtual learning is not fulfilling true educational requirements; absenteeism is up (I see high school students working in grocery stores every week); kids don’t want to be in virtual classrooms and teachers don’t want to return to the classrooms now. This past year nearly all students got a free pass to the next grade — we can’t keep that up. Teachers could earn unemployment benefits and schools should continue their benefits during this one-year period. Hopefully this would prepare a path for everyone to safely return to the classroom.