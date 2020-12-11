Your 2 Cents

It seems to me that if you look around, you will see that cigarette butts have been replaced by disposable face masks as the most disgusting litter commonly found in the parking lots of local stores.
Tom Watson,
Chesterfield
So Ernest Irby thinks Donald Trump wants to be president because of the M-O-N-E-Y. Does he not know that Trump has donated his salary every quarter that he has been in office to some government agency? He said when he ran for president that he would not accept a salary, and he has kept that promise. I haven’t heard Joe Biden make any such statement.
Mary Spencer,
Henrico
I sure am glad we have all those certificate-of-public-need regulations to make sure we don’t build too many hospitals.
Mark Busser,
Richmond
Today I looked at the balance in my checking account and realized I did not have sufficient funds to cover expenses for the next week. So I just appropriated $1,000 that I don’t really have into the account. I’ll worry later about how to cover the deficit, or just leave that problem to someone who inherits the account. I’ve learned a lot by watching how Congress operates.
Gary Schemmel,
Glen Allen
Anytime I see someone selfishly not wearing a mask in public, I realize that politics actually is a matter of life and death.
Greg Wilmoth,
Chesterfield
Perhaps the time has come to close down our school systems for one year. We are approaching the end of the first semester, so let’s close and wait 12 months. We can reopen in one year at the beginning of the second semester. We hear virtual learning is not fulfilling true educational requirements; absenteeism is up (I see high school students working in grocery stores every week); kids don’t want to be in virtual classrooms and teachers don’t want to return to the classrooms now. This past year nearly all students got a free pass to the next grade — we can’t keep that up. Teachers could earn unemployment benefits and schools should continue their benefits during this one-year period. Hopefully this would prepare a path for everyone to safely return to the classroom.
R. Wayne Baber,
Varina