Your 2 cents

The population of the U.S. in 1918 was 103 million, and the Spanish flu caused the death of 675,000 in the U.S. The population of the U.S. in 2020 is 331 million and approximately 215,000 have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 40% in nursing homes alone (86,000). So, we have more than three times the population and one-third of the deaths than we had in 1919, when there were no satisfactory medical solutions. Thus far, in six months, we have determined how we can control the virus, have devised some remedies for reducing the seriousness of the disease and are working to provide a vaccine in record time. It’s time for the politicians to get off of the blame and panic bandwagons, and take a reality check.