Your 2 Cents

Some businesses, together with their lobbyists, and often anonymously through their political action committees, routinely make political contributions, asking for — and often receiving — favorable legislation. They call it political action; I call it bribery and corruption.

Marvin Rosman,

Henrico

***

If the University of Richmond students want to change the names of certain buildings, that’s easy. Donate a few million dollars to the institution. They might have to ask Mom and Dad for an advance on their inheritances. Having a building named after you often was in recognition of extreme service to the college. Nowadays it usually is about money.

Joseph R. Toler,

Richmond

***

When it comes to renaming buildings, the University of Richmond could save itself a lot of headaches if it just called them Building 1, Building 2, etc.

David J. Kupstas,

Henrico

***