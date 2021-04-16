Your 2 Cents

Some businesses, together with their lobbyists, and often anonymously through their political action committees, routinely make political contributions, asking for — and often receiving — favorable legislation. They call it political action; I call it bribery and corruption.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
If the University of Richmond students want to change the names of certain buildings, that’s easy. Donate a few million dollars to the institution. They might have to ask Mom and Dad for an advance on their inheritances. Having a building named after you often was in recognition of extreme service to the college. Nowadays it usually is about money.
Joseph R. Toler,
Richmond
***
When it comes to renaming buildings, the University of Richmond could save itself a lot of headaches if it just called them Building 1, Building 2, etc.
David J. Kupstas,
Henrico
***
When Gov. Ralph Northam was a practicing medical doctor, I’m sure he diligently worked to help people stop smoking because smoke from cigarettes damaged their lungs. I wonder where he thinks the smoke from marijuana cigarettes goes.
Mary Griffith,
Goochland
***
The city of Richmond is once again gambling with historic enslaved Black people’s graves for profits. Instead, we need monuments to brotherly love, not false granite coins to greedy gamblers.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
******
Regarding the Virginia Certificate of Public Need program: It might be useful to provide health care in rural and underserved areas; however, it stifles competition and keeps costs high elsewhere. That’s not necessarily a good trade-off and it needs to be amended.
Ted Miller,
Charlottesville
******
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause is a positive reassurance to the public that the benefit-to-risk evaluation of drugs is being taken seriously by government regulators and drug manufacturers.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***