Your 2 cents

So, Mayor Levar Stoney throws a fit when the protesters target the public’s John Marshall Courts Building but turns them loose on the city’s beautiful public space known as Monument Avenue. When will he realize he is the mayor of all the residents and provide equal protection of citizens’ public property?
D. Rissel,
Richmond
***
Now that most of the Division I football conferences have decided to suspend or delay college football this fall, maybe some of these so-called student-athletes can spend their spare time being students.
Bruce Lawton,
Glen Allen
***
The proposed state constitutional amendment on redistricting must be reducing partisan bias. Why else would the Republicans have opposed it when they were in power, and now the Democrats are opposing it while they are in power?
Robert Reynolds,
Henrico
***
Most people have been kind and accommodating during this pandemic. Then along came the protesters.
Carol Edwards,
Henrico
***
So Mayor Levar Stoney just stated that recent vandalism in Richmond is “unacceptable and misguided.” For law-abiding citizens, “criminal” probably is the word that comes to mind. Why is the mayor always so worried about offending criminals?
Mary Stella,
Midlothian
***
Most of us look forward to a return to a normal life, the way things were before the virus. Forget it. We never will return to the way things were before the virus. There is no going back. We must build a new way of life. We all can change, no matter how hard it will be. That is what Americans do.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
What if, in order to establish your ID to vote, you had to pass the same background check you do to buy a gun? This system already is in place. This should have bipartisan support as the Republicans want secure voting and the Democrats want all gun sales to have background checks.
William Ballard,
Colonial Heights
***
If Dr. Anthony Fauci only had said that wearing a mask is needed to protect yourself instead of protecting others, there would be 100% compliance.
Ken Essigman,
Mechanicsville
***
COVID-19 is Mother Nature’s way of telling us that we are not as smart as we think.
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell