Your 2 Cents

Put yourself in the shoes of a health care provider. How would you feel if you were in the health care business? Overworked. Stressed from seeing daily deaths all around you. You have a family with young children and aging parents all in your home. You are home-schooling your two children and your husband also works. You see a patient come in who is someone from your neighborhood who never wears a mask nor practices social distancing. Now you must risk your life and your family’s life to care for him when he was unwilling to help us stay safe. I wonder what he would do in your shoes — if he would not wear a mask?

Susan Nolan,

Richmond

What’s wrong with this picture? Many pro-team coaches are receiving multimillion-dollar buyouts for not winning enough games while millions of people suffer through the pandemic.

Thom Rectenwald,

Midlothian

Data are plural. One lends money (verb). One makes a loan (noun). There. I feel better.

Steven Linas,

Goochland

“Dr.” is a valid title for Mrs. Biden, and one for me when used in my classrooms. Merry Christmas, Dr. Biden, and to that husband of yours, too.

Oliver Hedgepeth,

North Chesterfield

What message is intended by armed protesters? I mostly see males in camouflage outfits with all sorts of scary weapons. For me, it shows maximum intimidation with a footnote that those who disagree will be shot.

John Obrion,

Midlothian

We almost can see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. And we almost can see a light at the end of the election tunnel. So will someone please tell me what the heck is going on with Mark Trail?

June Crafton,

Alberta

The problem with “follow the science” is that science constantly evolves.

Jane Miller,

Charlottesville

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives who now are among the first groups given the new vaccine — aren’t they the same people who decided not to wear masks in the House or get tested for COVID-19? Seems inconsistent to me.

Lee Kallusch,

North Chesterfield

