Your 2 Cents

Put yourself in the shoes of a health care provider. How would you feel if you were in the health care business? Overworked. Stressed from seeing daily deaths all around you. You have a family with young children and aging parents all in your home. You are home-schooling your two children and your husband also works. You see a patient come in who is someone from your neighborhood who never wears a mask nor practices social distancing. Now you must risk your life and your family’s life to care for him when he was unwilling to help us stay safe. I wonder what he would do in your shoes — if he would not wear a mask?