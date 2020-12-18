Your 2 Cents

Put yourself in the shoes of a health care provider. How would you feel if you were in the health care business? Overworked. Stressed from seeing daily deaths all around you. You have a family with young children and aging parents all in your home. You are home-schooling your two children and your husband also works. You see a patient come in who is someone from your neighborhood who never wears a mask nor practices social distancing. Now you must risk your life and your family’s life to care for him when he was unwilling to help us stay safe. I wonder what he would do in your shoes — if he would not wear a mask?
Susan Nolan,
Richmond
***
What’s wrong with this picture? Many pro-team coaches are receiving multimillion-dollar buyouts for not winning enough games while millions of people suffer through the pandemic.
Thom Rectenwald,
Midlothian
***
Data are plural. One lends money (verb). One makes a loan (noun). There. I feel better.
Steven Linas,
Goochland
***
“Dr.” is a valid title for Mrs. Biden, and one for me when used in my classrooms. Merry Christmas, Dr. Biden, and to that husband of yours, too.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
What message is intended by armed protesters? I mostly see males in camouflage outfits with all sorts of scary weapons. For me, it shows maximum intimidation with a footnote that those who disagree will be shot.
John Obrion,
Midlothian
***
We almost can see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. And we almost can see a light at the end of the election tunnel. So will someone please tell me what the heck is going on with Mark Trail?
June Crafton,
Alberta
***
The problem with “follow the science” is that science constantly evolves.
Jane Miller,
Charlottesville
***
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives who now are among the first groups given the new vaccine — aren’t they the same people who decided not to wear masks in the House or get tested for COVID-19? Seems inconsistent to me.
Lee Kallusch,
North Chesterfield