Your 2 Cents

I wish that even a small percentage of the millions of dollars spent on endless political ads and mailings that ended up in the trash could have gone to local food banks. It would have done more good.
Frank Morgan,
Henrico
***
This year will be historic in its telling for decades to come. The “out of many, one” might not be with all family members except in our heart, not around the crowded Thanksgiving table. Maybe a lot of takeout and take-home.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Maybe instead of closing Lee Circle to vehicle traffic, law enforcement should have removed the protesters.
Jeff Longwill,
Chesterfield
***
Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III shows greater class than our governor. Gov. Ralph Northam has his chief of staff call Peay and tell him the governor has “lost confidence” in him and Peay resigns as superintendent of Virginia Military Institute (the governor would not call him himself). When Northam was caught in the blackface picture, he initially apologized, then denied it was him in the picture. When many citizens of the commonwealth called for his resignation, he said “no” and that he was staying. Thank you, Gen. Peay, for your honor, dedication and service. VMI is a better place because of you.
R. Wayne Baber,
Henrico
***
Recent articles in both The New York Times and The Washington Post, which led to the abrupt resignation of Virginia Military Institute’s superintendent, retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, leads one to believe that Gov. Ralph Northam and certain members of the General Assembly view the institute as nothing more than another Confederate monument and object of both structural and systemic racism, which no longer can be tolerated and therefore must be destroyed. If this, in fact, is true, may God help us all.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
Could someone please explain to me why, with a current glut of oil in the U.S., we are forced to buy gasoline laced with 10% ethanol? It has been proven that ethanol is more expensive than gasoline, damages small engines and lowers the octane of our fuel. Could it be our politicians buying votes from the corn-growing states? And, while we are discussing gasoline, does anyone know what additive is in premium fuel that raises the price by up to 40 cents a gallon? I often joke that it must be 12-year-old Scotch.
Ernest A. Mooney Jr.,
Richmond
***
It’s hard for me to understand why people are protesting because all the ballots haven’t been counted yet. If the protesters think they can do a better job, maybe next time they could volunteer to help count.
Jerry Woodard,
Henrico