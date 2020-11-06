Your 2 Cents

I wish that even a small percentage of the millions of dollars spent on endless political ads and mailings that ended up in the trash could have gone to local food banks. It would have done more good.

Frank Morgan,

Henrico

***

This year will be historic in its telling for decades to come. The “out of many, one” might not be with all family members except in our heart, not around the crowded Thanksgiving table. Maybe a lot of takeout and take-home.

Oliver Hedgepeth,

North Chesterfield

***

Maybe instead of closing Lee Circle to vehicle traffic, law enforcement should have removed the protesters.

Jeff Longwill,

Chesterfield

***