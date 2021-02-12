Your 2 Cents

I got my COVID-19 shot on Feb. 6 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. It was the most and best organized event I have been to in a long, long, long time. I worked for the military for more than 44 years and know what organized looks like. Every process moved quickly, and all of the workers were super friendly and able to answer any questions. There was every manner of people there, from spry, young people to people in wheelchairs, and the logistics evidently were well-thought-out for everyone. From the greeting and traffic management of the police and all others, there was no doubt where we were to go for the parking and the inoculation.