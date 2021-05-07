Your 2 Cents

In mid-April, I placed an order with Amazon. Even though I am not a Prime member, the three items that directly shipped from Amazon arrived within two days. The fourth item will be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service. In mid-April, I was told my item should arrive between May 3 and May 24. Recently I got an email saying that because of delays at the post office, my item would not arrive during the estimated time. Never mind that this timeframe encompasses three weeks. When I lived in Kenya, I got mail from the U.S. within a few days. Why is this impossible right now in the U.S.? I understand that the postmaster general is not appointed by the president, but can’t whoever appoints him fire him?