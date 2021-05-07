Your 2 Cents

Moms occupy a unique place in the heart of every person born into our world. Thanks, and Happy Mother’s Day to all moms.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Ralph Northam used to be a doctor before he became a governor. He is against smoking, but favors the passage of marijuana. Where does the smoke go? I assume the lungs, the same as a cigarette?
Steve Frost,
Petersburg
***
In mid-April, I placed an order with Amazon. Even though I am not a Prime member, the three items that directly shipped from Amazon arrived within two days. The fourth item will be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service. In mid-April, I was told my item should arrive between May 3 and May 24. Recently I got an email saying that because of delays at the post office, my item would not arrive during the estimated time. Never mind that this timeframe encompasses three weeks. When I lived in Kenya, I got mail from the U.S. within a few days. Why is this impossible right now in the U.S.? I understand that the postmaster general is not appointed by the president, but can’t whoever appoints him fire him?
Elaine Lidholm,
Richmond
***
A Virginia governor decreased Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations and customer service hours to save money. Now we have COVID-19 restrictions affecting customer service. The gubernatorial candidate who best expresses the method to improve DMV’s customer service will be elected governor of Virginia.
Wes Harman,
Chesterfield
***
What goes on in line at the grocery store today is symbolic of what goes on in America. The clerk rings up all of the items — and a couple minutes later, after being on the phone, the customer then starts digging through his or her pockets or purse to find a credit card or some type of payment for the groceries. This is what America has become — people who are clueless, lazy and disrespectful to those who are around them. It sure wasn’t like this 50 years ago when I was a child. Then, parents taught their children manners and held them accountable.
Dale Rockey,
Glen Allen
***
The new spring greeting should be: “Sneezings Greetings.”
David Ellett,