Your 2 Cents

Now that Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council have approved three finalists for the construction of a new casino in the city, will it take 10 years to get it completed like the “new” Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball stadium?

Vernon Abbott,

Chesterfield

***

In Riya Menon’s March 27 Letter to the Editor, she praises the pledge of state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to “deliver accessible high-quality education for every child under the age of 5” in Virginia. What’s left out is how will the pledge be paid for, and where will the “qualified” teachers come from? There already is a teacher shortage in Virginia, particularly of qualified minority teachers. What’s needed is a plan, not a pledge.

Brian Glass,

Glen Allen

***