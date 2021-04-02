Your 2 Cents

May celebrating Easter and the holy days provide an oasis of joy and blessing to all as we march toward victory in conquering the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Legalized gambling isn’t gambling. The house always wins.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
We all should pause to thank the brilliant men and women who have given us the virus vaccine in record time. Brilliant minds, one and all. While these men and women still are together, we should ask them to devise a way to stop “robocalls.” Junk mail is a nuisance, but robocalls are a torment to the soul.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
We are answering all spam calls with an antique bicycle air horn. Spam calls now are rare.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Now that Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council have approved three finalists for the construction of a new casino in the city, will it take 10 years to get it completed like the “new” Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball stadium?
Vernon Abbott,
Chesterfield
***
In Riya Menon’s March 27 Letter to the Editor, she praises the pledge of state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to “deliver accessible high-quality education for every child under the age of 5” in Virginia. What’s left out is how will the pledge be paid for, and where will the “qualified” teachers come from? There already is a teacher shortage in Virginia, particularly of qualified minority teachers. What’s needed is a plan, not a pledge.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
Praise be to the University of Richmond and the Board of Trustees for standing their ground and retaining the names Ryland and Freeman on campus buildings. It’s high time that some are demonstrating that our imperfect forbearers were products of their times and should not be judged by the values we hold today. Both of these men made outstanding civic contributions, and it’s a small, narrow and selfish mind that allows presumed “flaws” from another era to diminish their good deeds. Who among us is perfect?