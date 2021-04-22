I was at one of the celebrations of Earth Day in 1971, held on the Drillfield at Virginia Tech, when everybody called us a bunch of hippie weirdos, among other things. It’s taken 50 years, but it’s nice to see that people finally have jumped on the bandwagon. Or, more likely, we hippie weirdos have shown that we were right all along.
James W. “Skip” Smith,
Henrico
Now that marijuana is going to be legal, drivers now will be a triple threat on the road, driving drunk, smoking marijuana and on their cellphones. More money for the state, and more victims for hospitals or funeral homes.
Monica Leigh,
Petersburg
This past week when I cashed a check, I had to show an ID. Then at the doctor’s office, the same thing. When asked why, they replied that it was for my security. So, I can understand that, which is why I want to show my ID when I vote.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
To those who have gotten the vaccine and to those who plan to — thank you. Thank you for protecting your family and front-line health care workers. Thank you for lowering health care costs in the U.S. Thank you for helping the economy recover sooner. Thank you for ignoring disinformation. Thank you for doing your part.
Chris Collier,
Midlothian
In a recent “Your 2 Cents,” a reader questioned if the billions of dollars generated by the Virginia Lottery really go to public schools. Here’s the answer: All Virginia Lottery profits do go to K-12 education. There’s no “supposedly” about it. Last year, the lottery generated more than $595 million for education in Virginia. Other forms of gambling in Virginia might benefit other public priorities, but the lottery’s benefit to K-12 schools remains unchanged.
John Hagerty,
Virginia Lottery
Richmond
How did we get from “Do we need a casino in Richmond?” to “Which casino do we want in Richmond?” so fast? It seems as though we skipped right over the public comment period. Did I miss something?
Mark Corbelli,
North Chesterfield
I used to say I would rather get a root canal than try to go to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to get an issue settled. Now, all I get when I call the DMV is an “All agents are busy” answer. For all of the revenue generated by DMV for the state to spend, I would expect better service. General Assembly, please give the DMV more funding so it can hire more agents to answer the phone or serve paying customers at DMV locations.