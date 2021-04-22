Your 2 Cents

I was at one of the celebrations of Earth Day in 1971, held on the Drillfield at Virginia Tech, when everybody called us a bunch of hippie weirdos, among other things. It’s taken 50 years, but it’s nice to see that people finally have jumped on the bandwagon. Or, more likely, we hippie weirdos have shown that we were right all along.

James W. “Skip” Smith,

Henrico

***

Now that marijuana is going to be legal, drivers now will be a triple threat on the road, driving drunk, smoking marijuana and on their cellphones. More money for the state, and more victims for hospitals or funeral homes.

Monica Leigh,

Petersburg

***

This past week when I cashed a check, I had to show an ID. Then at the doctor’s office, the same thing. When asked why, they replied that it was for my security. So, I can understand that, which is why I want to show my ID when I vote.

David Ellett,

Chesterfield

***