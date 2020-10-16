Your 2 cents

Shouldn’t we just skip changing the clocks at the end of October? Do we really need another hour in 2020?

Ellen Lockard,

Mechanicsville

***

I don’t remember who said this, but I heard it on a local radio station more than 40 years ago. I think it is worth repeating: “Bad politicians are elected by good citizens who do not vote.” So, go ahead and vote whichever way it is convenient to you and exercise your right to vote. If you do not vote, you have no right to complain what happens in the government.

Kirit Doshi,

Glen Allen

***

Politicians have absolutely no right to spend our grandchildren’s future taxes to give current benefits to secure their election, but they do it anyway!

Marvin Rosman,

Henrico

***