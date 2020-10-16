Your 2 cents

Shouldn’t we just skip changing the clocks at the end of October? Do we really need another hour in 2020?
Ellen Lockard,
Mechanicsville
***
I don’t remember who said this, but I heard it on a local radio station more than 40 years ago. I think it is worth repeating: “Bad politicians are elected by good citizens who do not vote.” So, go ahead and vote whichever way it is convenient to you and exercise your right to vote. If you do not vote, you have no right to complain what happens in the government.
Kirit Doshi,
Glen Allen
***
Politicians have absolutely no right to spend our grandchildren’s future taxes to give current benefits to secure their election, but they do it anyway!
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
You know who should be in charge of drawing voting districts? Me. If someone would be so kind as to provide me with population by census tract and a big enough map, I would do it on my own time. You’d have the most nonpartisan, compact districts you could imagine. No gerrymandering on my watch.
David J. Kupstas,
Henrico
***
We are hearing that many Richmond restaurants are on the verge of permanently closing as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. We also are hearing that the city of Richmond has a budget surplus of $19 million it doesn’t know what to do with. Since the city is responsible for the shutdown, wouldn’t it make sense for the city to distribute that $19 million to those restaurants and save them?
William Ballard,
Colonial Heights
***
If you are stressed out by the pandemic, remember that “stressed” spelled backward is “desserts.” Hopefully that will make you smile.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
***
The term “social distancing” is wrong and hurtful. What is prescribed is “physical distancing.”
St. George Bryan Pinckney,
Richmond
***
Justice would be so much easier to administer if everyone could agree on a definition for it and avoid exceptions for its application.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Having watched this past week’s candidate forum, I still am not convinced that anyone has the qualifications and experience to become the CEO of the 4,000-employee, $760 million mid-sized business known as Richmond, Virginia.
Gus Fulleborn,
Richmond