Your 2 cents

Whatever happened to the attitude: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country?” Last year, the “my rights” attitude took the form of refusing to wear a mask. Today it takes the form of refusing to get a vaccine. With freedom comes responsibility. When “my rights” hurt others, that freedom stops. Shut up about “my rights” and grow up and get the vaccine.
Susan Ellett,
Richmond
***
When packages at the store say “new and improved,” they really mean “new and improved profits for us” by cost-cutting measures with lower quality and reduced quantity.
Gary Byrd,
Henrico
***
So NOVA of Virginia Aquatics opens a $12.5 million indoor aquatics center (first phase), but the kids in Gilpin Court can’t even get the pool at the Calhoun Center fixed after years and years and years? Maybe NOVA of Virginia Aquatics could reach out to help the less fortunate kids who would love to have a chance to swim.
Mike Sarahan,
Richmond
***
Now that marijuana use is legal in Virginia, a new regulatory bureaucracy is in the works. Let’s hope that the state doesn’t use the Virginia Employment Commission or Department of Motor Vehicles as a model for efficiency.
Richard F. O’Hare,
Powhatan
***
How refreshing to see the U.S. Olympic athletes expressing their gratitude and honor to represent our nation in Tokyo, unlike some other sporting events. Go Team USA!
Vernon Abbott,
Chesterfield
***
I’m glad “smart water” hadn’t been invented back in the days when my parents asked us kids if we had washed behind our ears after we took a bath.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
I keep hearing about gun violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 72,000 people died from drug overdoses last year, a record. When are we going to address drug violence?
Tom Eaton,
Chesterfield
***
Every temporary benefit becomes a permanent entitlement because politicians are not willing to alienate the voters who have become accustomed to the benefit.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
Random acts of kindness make you feel good about yourself. You would be amazed at this. Try it.
Dale McIntosh,
Midlothian