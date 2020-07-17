Your 2 cents

Instead of having statues of famous people, have generic statues. For instance, just a statue of a soldier. Below the base, list all the Medal of Honor recipients from Virginia. List famous soldiers like Gen. Winfield Scott of Dinwiddie County. His plan was used to help defeat the South. Same for famous sports figures like Arthur Ashe, the first Black man to win at Wimbledon. It would go on with a woman, a man, science and so forth. Just a plain old generic statue.
Steve Frost,
Petersburg
***
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) made a one-size-fits-all decision for remote learning this fall. Did RPS even consider that elementary school children need hands-on learning, particularly for reading, and that they are the least vulnerable regarding COVID-19? By the third grade, most children’s lifetime reading skills are formed. The long-term outcome for these children, particularly from low-income Black and Hispanic families, just has been further compromised. RPS needs to think outside the box and prevent irreparable damage to the children entrusted to their learning care.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
Are we going to change Monument Avenue to “Pedestal Avenue”?
Gerry Germond,
Midlothian
***
The statues came down because they were offensive. When will the vulgar obscenities, which cannot be printed here, be cleaned from the pedestals?
Charlie Gates,
Glen Allen
***
The leaders of Richmond should replicate efforts in Norfolk to erect a statue honoring Richard and Mildred Loving, a biracial couple who made headlines in the 1960s by getting married. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate positive race relations.
Bruce Kelley,
Richmond
***
If it had not been for men like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, there would be no United States of America. Or is that what the statue topplers want?
Ron Courtney,
Urbanna
***
What is going on around the country today brings to mind one of my favorite quotes:
“The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.” — Albert Einstein.
Tom Blot,
Deltaville
***
I’m wondering if it’s just a coincidence that we get multiple telephone calls asking how we are doing after infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests checking up on the “older people.”
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
