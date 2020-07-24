Our ancestors died in two world wars for our protection. All we are asked to do is wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. We can do it!
Anne Pollard,
Henrico
***
Previous correspondents have wondered when the pedestals, and the “vulgar obscenities,” will be removed from Monument Avenue. Based on our experience, I’d suggest that it will take about 100 years of complaints and lawsuits from different citizens. In the meantime, of course, they are a part of history, and should be preserved.
Roy B. Scherer,
Petersburg
***
So why is it OK to label all police officers as racist because of the actions of a despicable few, but not OK to stereotype any other members of the population? Does anyone else sense any irony in any of this so-called movement towards more tolerance?
Mary Stella,
Midlothian
***
With all this tearing down of statutes and wanting to change the names of streets, schools and Army posts, what is gained but a huge pricetag that the city could use for social programs? This situation reminds us of what the Germans did in World War II with the burning of the books, etc. We do not need to destroy history, but we should learn from our history.
Bill Mayes,
Henrico
***
Was the "overfunded" Richmond Police Department the reason for all of the shootings in Richmond this past week? Do the mayor or any City Council members truly believe that police response, behavior and accountability will improve after the RPD is defunded?
Randall Fleming,
Bon Air
***
The sooner we stop noticing the color of the other person's skin, the sooner we will be able to fix the problems facing us. For those of you that are thin-skinned, buckle up and don't let it dictate your lives. There is no earthly reason we cannot get along with each other and live in peace and tranquility.
Malcolm R. Kallman,
Henrico
***
As soon as someone kneels during the national anthem, prayer should begin.
Ronnie Kozlowski,
West Point
***
The importance of education, and hope for the future of America, is reflected in the determined faces of parents and educators debating over optimum ways to educate our children.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Here's a novel suggestion: If you want to post your virtues, go build your own monuments.
H. V. Traywick Jr.,
Richmond
