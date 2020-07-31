We will continue to see violence so long as we condone violence and leave it unpunished.
James M. Trent,
Henrico
In 1995, I moved to Richmond for a promotion. During that time, many friendships were made and I became involved with an animal rescue, which I have been with for 22 years. During that time, there was much enjoyment of the beauty of the city and the various events. What I am seeing now with all the demonstrations and protesting, well, let’s call it what it is: riots. Having lived through the 1960s, this is not my first experience with dissidents. Windows and storefronts are being broken, vehicles are being set on fire, police are not being allowed to do their jobs, and products and merchandise are being stolen from businesses. It is time to pack it in as others are beginning to think the same way. What happened to Southern hospitality? Why can’t someone get this gyration stopped?
Judy Van Fossen,
Richmond
Before COVID-19, when I was in a store, I could not tell just by looking at a person if he or she was considerate of others or was an inconsiderate, gullible jerk. Now I can.
Chris Collier,
Midlothian
So now Mayor Levar Stoney wants to propose an amendment to the Richmond budget to include between $25 million and $50 million for a slave museum. Just where are those funds going to come from? This in the same city whose efforts in the past to promote cultural projects miserably have failed, whose schools are underfunded and whose streets are starting to look like Detroit’s.
Howard Baretholf,
Henrico
At the beginning of COVID-19, store clerks, truck drivers and medical workers were considered essential. Now a majority of our education personnel refuse to return to teach our kids. Are they not among our most essential workers?
Charlie Gates,
Glen Allen
This pandemic is causing lots of changes in our education system, more than the question of kids and college students going back to campus or going online or some hybrid combination. How do we teach social interaction with social distancing?
Oliver Hedgepeth,
Chesterfield
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, ordering the removal of statues from the state Capitol without notice to the public and under the cover of darkness does not bode well for transparency in government.
Deborah Parrott,
Mechanicsville
Charlie Gates -- As someone who was deemed "essential" because I am in the trucking industry, I am fortunate that I got to keep working during this whole pandemic. Of course, if I were not working, I would not be receiving a paycheck.
Why is the same standard not applied to those who work for the government school system?
James Trent -- Pretty much. The riots, arson, looting and destructive behavior will continue (and maybe grow) until the powers that be have the fortitude to actually stop it.
We can all just hope that these cretins acting like toddlers throwing a temper tantrum don't decide to take that bad behavior outside the city. They will not receive a very warm welcome.
