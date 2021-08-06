Your Two Cents

I’m wondering: After the COVID-19 pandemic is over, what will happen to all of the cardboard cutout people in sports stadiums all over the world?
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
With all of the conflicting information, go out with a mask or without a mask. Go with vaccinated people or be with unvaccinated people if you are unvaccinated. I’m going to take my cue from nature and bide my time. Like a locust, I’ll see everyone in 17 years.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 1% of deaths from COVID-19 occur in vaccinated individuals and 99% in the unvaccinated. It’s so hard to decide.
John OBrion,
Midlothian
***
I’m told that the majority of new COVID-19 cases being reported in this country mostly are associated with the unvaccinated and younger generation. Thus, they have been dubbed as “younger, sicker and quicker.” It might be because many older Americans got the vaccine and therefore are “older, healthier and wiser.”
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
A recent RTD front-page article lamented limited access to banking for communities of color. Rates quoted are usury, but technical aspects of the law allow it. Richmond’s Maggie L. Walker faced the same thing, and she started the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank. Problem solved by people helping people.
Rob Richardson,
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
***
A big shoutout and congratulations to the Chesterfield Little League girls softball team, winners of the 2021 Southeast Region Girls Little League Softball tournament in Georgia. They will represent Virginia in the 2021 Girls Little League Softball World Series, played in Greenville, N.C. Go Chesterfield girls!
Vernon Abbott,
Chesterfield
***
What made the greatest generation great? From the beginning of our republic, most Americans have possessed a fierce sense of self-reliance. Great nations require great citizens with a primary sense of self-reliance. Our trend today is that of a society that looks to the government first for its well-being. This is known as socialism. A nation of more than 1 billion people depends on socialism. A nation of less that 1 billion people, such as the United States, is best served by pursing free-market capitalism, if it has a population that cherishes individual responsibility and freedom. Free-market capitalism, once lost, seldom is regained.