Your Two Cents

A recent RTD front-page article lamented limited access to banking for communities of color. Rates quoted are usury, but technical aspects of the law allow it. Richmond’s Maggie L. Walker faced the same thing, and she started the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank. Problem solved by people helping people.

A big shoutout and congratulations to the Chesterfield Little League girls softball team, winners of the 2021 Southeast Region Girls Little League Softball tournament in Georgia. They will represent Virginia in the 2021 Girls Little League Softball World Series, played in Greenville, N.C. Go Chesterfield girls!

What made the greatest generation great? From the beginning of our republic, most Americans have possessed a fierce sense of self-reliance. Great nations require great citizens with a primary sense of self-reliance. Our trend today is that of a society that looks to the government first for its well-being. This is known as socialism. A nation of more than 1 billion people depends on socialism. A nation of less that 1 billion people, such as the United States, is best served by pursing free-market capitalism, if it has a population that cherishes individual responsibility and freedom. Free-market capitalism, once lost, seldom is regained.