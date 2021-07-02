Your Two Cents

Happy July Fourth. Remember to pray for those who still are buried in the building that collapsed in Florida and for those who are being buried.

Oliver Hedgepeth,

North Chesterfield

***

The carrots (lottery tickets, free beer and marijuana) are not working, so it is time to bring out the sticks. We need prompt federal and state mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccine, no government benefits, whether it be unemployment, Social Security or even a tax refund. Letting individual freedom supersede the interests of society at large in the midst of this tragedy will only result in an eventual win for the virus, which has little regard for anything other than its own perpetuation.

Jeffery Schul,

Richmond

***