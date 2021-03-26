Your Two Cents

Kudos to scientists for developing COVID-19 vaccines within a record period of less than 12 months. I wish our scientists could develop vaccines for cancer and allergies with similar zeal and efficiency.
Jay Mittal,
Glen Allen
***
We’ve gone from what the founders envisioned as limited government to a government with no limits. Liberty and freedom are vital aspects of our country and must be preserved.
Robert Cariello,
Midlothian
***
Today, as every day, my mailbox brings a handful of very handsome, professional, oversize, glossy color advertisements for political candidates, which I promptly deposit unread in the recycle bin.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
For every gallon of gas I pump, I pay a gas tax of 21.2 cents. In July, the tax per gallon will be 26.2 cents. This money primarily is used to maintain and repair our roads. Now there is a big push for electric vehicles. Since they use our roads, how are they going to contribute?
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
***
Thus far, this year’s March Madness NCAA Tournament has seen many an upset but nothing like the countless upsets we all started to experience this time this past March. If for no reason other than this, I find myself feeling eternally grateful.
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
The next Citizens of the Year should be Alice and William Goodwin, hands down.
Peggy Doughty,
Chester
***
Double-masking not only might be more effective against COVID-19, but it also might do a great job in keeping your glasses from fogging up.
James W. “Skip” Smith,
Henrico
***
Wedding planners are small businesses. They do not, despite advertising, qualify for the loans the government is handing out. I would rather go to a wedding of 100 people who are masked, spaced, etc. than to an indoor graduation with 500. They support florists, caterers, musicians, venues, linen, dish, tables, seats, furniture suppliers and all of their employees. So here’s a notice to the people who are in charge: Stop running them out of business. We need all of these people. Going to bars, restaurants, games, graduations, etc., with a bunch of strangers is to me far more hazardous.