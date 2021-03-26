Your Two Cents

Thus far, this year’s March Madness NCAA Tournament has seen many an upset but nothing like the countless upsets we all started to experience this time this past March. If for no reason other than this, I find myself feeling eternally grateful.

Wedding planners are small businesses. They do not, despite advertising, qualify for the loans the government is handing out. I would rather go to a wedding of 100 people who are masked, spaced, etc. than to an indoor graduation with 500. They support florists, caterers, musicians, venues, linen, dish, tables, seats, furniture suppliers and all of their employees. So here’s a notice to the people who are in charge: Stop running them out of business. We need all of these people. Going to bars, restaurants, games, graduations, etc., with a bunch of strangers is to me far more hazardous.